From reality to drama and competition, this week has been an exciting one to watch.

The Kardashians are back for an ABC News special where Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, with ‘Momager’ Kris Jenner, talk about the rise of “Kardashian Inc.,” while The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is the new reality series that challenges couples’ loyalty and keeps us hooked ’till the end!

Elle Fanning‘s performance in The Girl From Plainville is astounding in every episode, but we can’t forget Renée Zellweger‘s chilling character in The Thing About Pam. And a fun watch this week was Netflix‘s Get Organized With The Home Edit, as Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer continue their inspirational home organizing show.

Keep reading to find out which lines stood out to us this week!