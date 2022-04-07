The CW Season Finale Dates: ‘Walker,’ ‘The Flash’ & More

There’s bad news and good news when it comes to the CW’s season finales: They’re on their way, but some will take us into June.

While most shows air their season finales at the end of April and in May, this year, the CW’s will stretch from the beginning of May (Naomi, with back-to-back episodes) to the end of June (with Superman & Lois, Walker, and The Flash). Riverdale‘s has yet to be announced. These later dates aren’t too surprising, especially given The Flash and Riverdale‘s hiatuses after five-episode events from December through March.

In other good news, we already know that All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, and Walker will be back for the 2022-2023 season.

Check out the CW’s season finale dates below.

Tuesday, May 10

8:00 p.m.: Naomi (Back-to-Back Episodes, Season 1 Finale)

Monday, May 23

8:00 p.m.: All American (Season 4 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: All American: Homecoming (Season 1 Finale)

Thursday, May 26

9:00 p.m.: Legacies (Season 4 Finale)

Friday, June 10

8:00 p.m.: Charmed (Season 4 Finale)

Wednesday, June 15

9:00 p.m.: Kung Fu (Season 2 Finale)

Tuesday, June 21

8:00 p.m.: Superman & Lois (Season 2 Finale)

Thursday, June 23

8:00 p.m.: Walker (Season 2 Finale)

Wednesday, June 29

8:00 p.m.: The Flash (Season 8 Finale)