Best Lines of the Week (July 6-12): ‘I’m Going to Need a Lot of TUMS & a Bad-A** Nickname’

TV Insider Staff
AMC

Dietland

Steven: “Well you look like a Monster High doll.”

Plum: “Thank you.”

– Plum (Joy Nash) takes Steven’s (Tramell Tillman) snarky comment about her fashion choices in stride.

Netflix

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Zach Galifianakis: “Talking to my dad while he’s eating is like talking to a blender with the top off.”

– Guest Zach Galifianakis on when not to talk to his dad, probably.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelorette

Jason: “I can’t freaking wait for you to come to freaking Buffalo.”

– Jason expresses his excitement about his upcoming hometown date and also A LOT of Buffalo pride.

Anne Marie Fox/HBO

Sharp Objects

Camille: “You’ve got your old money and your trash.”

Frank: “Which are you?”

Camille: “Trash from old money.”


– Camille (Amy Adams) sums up her hometown of Wind Gap, Missouri (and herself!) to Frank (Miguel Sandoval) in the series premiere.

Freeform/Philippe Bosse

The Bold Type

Oliver: “This better be Ativan or Sour Patch Kids. I’m a complex man with varied addictions.”

– Oliver (Stephen Conrad Moore) is a delightfully demanding boss to Sutton (Meghann Fahy).

DOUG HYUN/TNT

Claws

Dr. Ken: “I’m going to need Tums, a lot of Tums, and a bada** nickname.”

– Dr. Ken (Jason Antoon) to Arlene (Suleka Mathew), preparing himself as things start getting real

Jack Rowand/The CW

The 100

Madi: “Bellamy, if I do this, she’ll never forgive you.”

– Madi (Lola Flanery) tells Bellamy (Bob Morley) that if she takes The Flame and becomes the next Commander as part of his plan, he’ll lose Clarke’s friendship—possibly for good.

Freeform

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger

Ivan: “Eye of newt, toe of frog, wool of bat, and leg of dog.”

Mina: “Tongue, Dad. The quote is ‘tongue of dog,’ not leg.”

Ivan: “Is that the reason why my witch’s brew never works?”


– Mina (Ally Maki) and her dad, Ivan (Tim Kang) joke about magic.

Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

The Affair

Alison: “If you leave Luisa now, you can’t play the good guy anymore. Then you’re an a**hole just like me. But maybe you’re a happy a**hole instead of a miserable hero.”

– Alison (Ruth Wilson) tries to persuade Cole (Joshua Jackson) to choose her over Luisa, even though it can’t be.

Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale

June: “Call her Nicole.”

– June (Elisabeth Moss) returns baby Holly’s name to the original one given to her by Fred and Serena as she hands her off to Emily (Alexis Bledel).

1 of

From the series premiere of HBO’s Sharp Objects to the return of great guests and big laughs on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, this week was filled with reasons to cheer (and gasp!).

Click through the gallery above to see our 10 favorite lines on TV this week!

