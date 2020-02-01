Best Lines of the Week (Jan. 23 – 30): ‘The Wave Returns to the Ocean’
1 of
This week, television mourned the passing of Kobe Bryant and celebrated new music at the 2020 Grammys. Shrill returned to Hulu and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to Netflix, while fans had to bid an emotional goodbye to The Good Place.
Plus, Adam Driver stopped by SNL for a third hosting stint, and a familiar face made a happy comeback on Doctor Who.
Check out the gallery above for our favorite lines from this week in TV.
1
‘A Million Little Things’ Officially Ending With Season 5
2
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ New Night & More Fox Winter 2023 Dates
3
All-‘Rookie’ Night, Milo Ventimiglia’s TV Return & More in ABC’s Midseason Schedule
4
Missy Peregrym Takes Us Inside Maggie’s ‘FBI’ Return
5
‘New Amsterdam’ Finale, ‘Magnum P.I.’ & More NBC Premiere Dates