Best Lines of the Week (October 6-12): ‘It’s My Body, I’ll Vomit If I Need To’

TV Insider Staff
Emma Roberts — 'American Horror Story: Delicate'
FX

The heat is turning up in this week’s episodes.

On The Golden Bachelorthe ladies competed in a talent show to win Gerry Turner‘s love, and drama started to build between the contenders. Stomach issues seemed to be a common theme, with Samantha Jeffries from Bachelor in Paradise having to put her gut health first, while on American Horror Story: Delicate, Anna (Emma Roberts) took back her image after vomiting at the Gotham Awards.

The Voice nears the end of the Blind Auditions, and coaches Niall Horan and John Legend are fighting tooth and nail over these contestants. On The Real Housewives of New York CityErin Lichy, Sai De Silva, and Jessel Taank went on a group date at Swingers, where they dove into each other’s personal business, as usual.

Scroll through our list of favorite quotes from this week.

Derek Hough, Daniella Karagach, and Jason Mraz — 'Dancing With the Stars'
ABC

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

“Jason, what I love about you is that your face is like a real-life emoji. It’s so animated, so fun!”

Derek Hough on Jason Mraz’s fun facial expressions

Niall Horan on 'The Voice'
NBC

The Voice (NBC)

“You know what’s sad, is when reality doesn’t live up to the dreams that you’ve had.”

— John Legend persuades a contestant who is a fan of Niall Horan’s to not join Niall’s team

Sai De Silva on 'The Real Housewives of New York City'
Bravo

The Real Housewives of New York (Bravo)

“What person flies to Vietnam for miles?”

Sai De Silva, talking about Jessel Taank’s husband flying to Vietnam for 24 hours

Todd and Ashlie — 'The Amazing Race'
CBS

The Amazing Race (CBS)

“Me and Ashlie, we’re like a well-oiled machine. This is how we pick up the kids’ toys at home sometimes.”

— Todd Martin, while completing the challenge of collecting fruit from different vendors

Gerry Turner and Ellen Goltzer — 'The Golden Bachelor'
ABC

The Golden Bachelor (ABC)

“He leans in to kiss me, and I felt my knees buckle. There’s a fire in that balloon, that’s what I felt. A spark is not even close.”

— Ellen Goltzer after her hot air balloon date with Gerry Turner

Kim Kardashian on 'The Kardashians'
Hulu

The Kardashians (Hulu)

“I only have one pair of pants, and they’re latex… and I’m gonna send you a picture, my whole ass is out. We glued them to my butt. Oh, wait, s**t my mic is on.”

Kim Kardashian after her pants ripped minutes before her conference

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm on 'The Morning Show'
Apple TV+

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

“I would rather go hunting with Dick Cheney. I would rather stand in line at the DMV.”

—Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) interviewing Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) on why he doesn’t want to be on Alex’s show

Olivia Lewis — 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

Sam: “The doctor was like, yeah, like people in the hospital essentially deliver poop, like a baby.”

Olivia: “Wait. The doctor actually called it a poop baby?”

— Samantha Jeffries discussing her current medical issue with Olivia Lewis

Emma Roberts — 'American Horror Story: Delicate'
FX

American Horror Story: Delicate (FX)

“It’s my body. I’ll vomit if I need to.”

— Anna (Emma Roberts) in her Instagram reel to rebrand her image

