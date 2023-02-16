‘Not Dead Yet’: Brittany Snow Talks Reuniting With Gina Rodriguez

Nell (Gina Rodriguez) got more than just a blast from the obituaries with her latest “ghost” in the February 15 episode of Not Dead Yet. As it turned out, she had history with her latest assignment — and Rodriguez has a history with the actress playing her as well!

Brittany Snow guest starred on the ABC comedy as a popular influencer and Nell’s former bully in “Not Out of High School Yet,” but this was far from the first time she and Rodriguez worked together. Among the projects is the 2019 film Someone Great.

“Gina and I have now worked together a bunch of times. She recently did a part in my directorial debut, Parachute, and said yes to it immediately,” Snow tells TV Insider.

“From the minute we met, we were instant kindred souls. She is truly a remarkable person with the most kind heart. She knows every single crew member’s name and all their kids’ names. She is professional, driven, and equally hilarious to be around at work,” she continues. “I would work with her on everything forever. We have a pact that we will always put each other in all our projects. I am so proud of her for spearheading this show and, once again, bringing that special energy to every role she’s ever done.”

But their characters were certainly antagonistic, both in high school and now as Nell’s “haunted” while writing Piper’s obituary. “Piper was definitely the girl in high school that needed some therapy,” Snow admits of her character, whose death — taking a selfie on a cliff — is a perfect example of her obsession with popularity.

“Piper was still demeaning to Nell even after death and constantly made fun of her. But she soon found that being famous or rich doesn’t make you well-liked or loved. She realized that she didn’t really have any true friends who saw her for who she is,” she notes.

Piper realized that “being ‘influential’ on social media or being sponsored or fun trips didn’t make life worthwhile or bring anyone to her funeral who loved her,” Snow continues. “Nell actually saw Piper for who she was and how lost she was. Weirdly enough, Nell might be her only friend.”

But hey, even if Nell is still figuring a lot of things out, she’s not a bad friend to have.

Not Dead Yet, Wednesdays, 9:30/8:30c, ABC