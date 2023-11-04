Best Lines of the Week (October 27-November 2): ‘He Put His Big Boy Pants On’

The Halloween season may be over, but the holidays are just around the corner—and what better way to kick off the season than with family? On The Golden Bachelor, Gerry goes to the hometowns of the three remaining women to meet their families, which leaves him feeling torn at the rose ceremony. On The Kardashians family is always important, and this week’s episode we see closer inside the relationship between Kim and North, and Kris and Khloe share a difficult conversation. The Voice is still in the Battle rounds, and the coaches are on the lookout for their final steals.

The new Hulu series Black Cake aired this week, which follows the story of Covey (Mia Isaac) and her secretive past that is unveiled to her children after her death. The Morning Show is nearing the end, and this week’s latest episode ended with a cliffhanger involving Cory (Billy Crudup) that is keeping us on our toes until next week. The second season of The Gilded Age has also begun, and it looks like there is plenty of family drama in store for us.

If you want to see our favorite picks of quotes from this week, scroll down!

Alison Hammond in 'The Great British Baking Show
Netflix

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

Alison: “Is it true about blackberries? The blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice, is it true?”

Matty: “You tell me!”

Alison Hammond teases contestant Matty about his dish.

Kim Kardashian in 'The Kardashians'
Hulu

The Kardashians (Hulu)

“Kourtney always says North is my lesson on this planet. It means that I’m supposed to learn even more patience.”

—Kim talks about her and North’s relationship.

The Simpsons
Fox

The Simpsons (Fox)

“Yes, but the married love hasn’t kicked in yet. When it does, you’ll see your spouse’s flaws in 4K HDTV you can never turn off.”

—Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) gives Mr. Burns (Harry Shearer) the harsh reality of his new love affair.

The Morning Show
Apple TV+

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

“Do you know, when you became CEO my expectations were low. It turns out, I overestimated you.”

Cybil Reynolds (Holland Taylor) explains to Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) all of his wrong doings in selling UBA to Paul Marks (Jon Hamm).

Jason Mraz on 'Dancing with the Stars'
ABC

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

“I feel like I’ve been hit by a truck. But I hope tonight I’m being judged on the inside, and not what you see on the outside.” 

Jason Mraz after his performance dressed as a zombie.

Niall Horan on 'The Voice'
NBC

The Voice (NBC)

“He put his big boy pants on.”

John refers to Niall, who is getting ready to fight Reba for contestant Azan.

The Gilded Age
HBO

The Gilded Age (HBO)

“Honestly Mother, you say I am not to speak to men you don’t approve of, but you don’t approve of anyone.”


—Gladys Russell (Taissa Farmiga) complains to her mother, Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) when trying to get permission to go to a luncheon without her mother.

Patrick Walker in 'Lessons in Chemistry'
Apple TV+

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

“If you ever need a reverend or a taste tester, I’d be happy to oblige.”

—Curtis Wakely (Patrick Walker) the new Reverend offers to Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson) at a block party thrown by the Sloane’s.

Faith Alabi in 'Black Cake'
Hulu

Black Cake (Hulu)

“It reflects the marriage of cultures, mine and yours. But on that day, it was my wake-up call, the beginning of the end.”

—Eleanor (Chipo Chung) explaining the symbolism behind the black cake made for her wedding.

Leslie on 'The Golden Bachelor'
ABC

The Golden Bachelor (ABC)

“You’re a mensch on a bench!”

—Leslie to Gerry as she talks about what a good person he is.

