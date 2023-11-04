Best Lines of the Week (October 27-November 2): ‘He Put His Big Boy Pants On’

The Halloween season may be over, but the holidays are just around the corner—and what better way to kick off the season than with family? On The Golden Bachelor, Gerry goes to the hometowns of the three remaining women to meet their families, which leaves him feeling torn at the rose ceremony. On The Kardashians family is always important, and this week’s episode we see closer inside the relationship between Kim and North, and Kris and Khloe share a difficult conversation. The Voice is still in the Battle rounds, and the coaches are on the lookout for their final steals.

The new Hulu series Black Cake aired this week, which follows the story of Covey (Mia Isaac) and her secretive past that is unveiled to her children after her death. The Morning Show is nearing the end, and this week’s latest episode ended with a cliffhanger involving Cory (Billy Crudup) that is keeping us on our toes until next week. The second season of The Gilded Age has also begun, and it looks like there is plenty of family drama in store for us.

If you want to see our favorite picks of quotes from this week, scroll down!