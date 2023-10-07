8 Best Disney Halloween Episodes to Get You in the Spooky Spirit

Now that it is finally October, it is time to get in the Halloween spirit—and what better way to do so than with some old Disney Channel Halloween specials?

Disney Channel used to hold what was known as Monstober, a month-long marathon of Halloween movies and episodes during the month of October. While this tradition sadly ended in 2016, we can still reminisce and re-watch some of the classics that came out during that era on Disney+. From Wizards of Waverly Place to Hannah Montana, these episodes are the perfect way to kick off the witchy season.

Scroll down to see some of our spooky favorites.

Shake It Up (Disney+)

“Haunt It Up” (Season 3, Episode 25)

Rocky (Zendaya) and CeCe (Bella Thorne) realize they may be too old for trick-or-treating and try to come up with other ways to celebrate Halloween. Meanwhile, Flynn (Davis Cleveland) goes with Deuce (Adam Irigoyen) and Ty (Roshon Fegan) to the Hufnagel house, which is known for being occupied by ghosts. Rocky and CeCe aren’t finding the best ways to spend Halloween in a “mature” way and eventually give in to getting some candy when they run into a lost child on their floor. They realize the child might have a relation to the haunted house. If you are looking for a frightening twist, this is the episode for you.

Sonny with a Chance (Disney+)

“A So Random Halloween Special” (Season 2, Episode 18)

This episode of Sonny with a Chance features a series of Halloween skits from “So Random”, the fictional show Sonny (Demi Lovato) and her friends are on. Some of the skits include Sonny and Tawni (Tiffany Thornton) as airheaded cashier workers dealing with monsters in the supermarket, and Halloween Party Do’s and Don’ts. There are even some special guests, like Shaquille O’Neal and All-Star Weekend. This special episode has the perfect amount of spookiness.

Jessie (Disney+)

“The Whining” (Season 2, Episode 1)

Jessie  has a few Halloween specials to choose from, but the one that gets the spotlight has to be their first. This episode features the Ross kids’ encounter with an old doorman, who tells them the story of a crazed nanny who once lived on the 13th floor. On Halloween night, Luke (Cameron Boyce) decides to take his siblings Zuri (Skai Jackson), Emma (Peyton List), and Ravi (Karan Braar) up to floor 13 to trick-or-treat. When the kids’ get spooked and walk in on Jessie (Debby Ryan) looking quite horrifying, they start to believe she’s the next crazy nanny. If you’re a fan of The Shining, this is the perfect PG version.

Austin & Ally (Disney+)

“Costumes & Courage” (Season 2, Episode 1)

Austin (Ross Lynch) and his friends get invited to the Starr Records Halloween party by his boss Jimmy Starr (Richard Whiten), and he wants Austin to perform a new song—and he gets to do so alongside Taylor Swift. When they get to the party, Ally (Laura Marano) and Taylor are in the same costume, and Dez (Calum Worthy) accidentally knocks Taylor out when he gets spooked by an alleged ghost. Since Ally and Taylor were dressed the same, Ally decides to perform with Austin, even though she has stage freight. This episode faces all types of fear.

That's So Raven (Hulu)

“Don’t Have a Cow” (Season 2, Episode 2)

Raven (Raven Symoné) and Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) are bitter about not being invited to the hottest Halloween party at school after finding out Eddie (Orlando Brown) was invited. With nothing to do on Halloween night, Raven and Chelsea get into some of Raven’s grandmother’s things—which includes a book of spells. They perform a spell to get invited to Alana’s (Adrienne Bailon) party, but it does not go as planned. A mistake in the spell turns Raven and Chelsea into cows and they become the talk of the party, but not in a good way. This episode will not only put you in the Halloween spirit, but it will also make you laugh.

Hannah Montana (Disney+)

“Torn Between Two Hannah’s” (Season 1, Episode 17)

It’s Halloween in Malibu, and Miley’s (Miley Cyrus) cousin Luann (also Miley Cyrus) is coming to visit from Tennessee. Not only do her and Miley not get along, but they look exactly alike. Traci Van Horne (Hiromi Dames) is hosting a big Halloween party, and Luann is planning to sabotage Miley and disguise as Hannah to reveal Miley’s secret at the party. Miley, Lilly, (Emily Osment) and Oliver (Mitchell Musso) do everything they can at the party to stop Luann’s evil plan before it’s too late. This episode will truly have you at the edge of your seat.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody (Disney+)

“Ghost of 613B” (Season 1, Episode 19)

When Zack (Dylan Sprouse) won’t stop playing pranks on the residents of the Tipton, Cody (Cole Sprouse) and the others decide to trick him into believing in ghostly activity in the Tipton.  Suite 613B is known to be haunted after the tragic death of Irene, the ghost inhabiting the apartment. Zack is determined to get into the forbidden suite, along with Cody, London (Brenda Song), Maddie (Ashley Tisdale), and Esteban (Adrian R’Mante). This is the perfect episode if you are looking for some lighthearted paranormal activity.

Wizards of Waverly Place (Disney+)

“Halloween” (Season 3, Episode 2)

Each year, the Russo family holds a haunted house in the Sub Station. However, this year they are told by the Halloween Fair Association that they must make the attraction scarier, or they will lose their spot in the fair. Alex (Selena Gomez) comes up with the idea to use magic to bring the haunted house to life. Watch this episode to see the wizards’ attempt at saving their haunted house, along with some magic spells and ghoulish creatures.

