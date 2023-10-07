8 Best Disney Halloween Episodes to Get You in the Spooky Spirit

Now that it is finally October, it is time to get in the Halloween spirit—and what better way to do so than with some old Disney Channel Halloween specials?

Disney Channel used to hold what was known as Monstober, a month-long marathon of Halloween movies and episodes during the month of October. While this tradition sadly ended in 2016, we can still reminisce and re-watch some of the classics that came out during that era on Disney+. From Wizards of Waverly Place to Hannah Montana, these episodes are the perfect way to kick off the witchy season.

Scroll down to see some of our spooky favorites.