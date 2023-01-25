Ranking the 10 Best ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Contestants

We’re getting down to the ultimate Celebrity Jeopardy! showdown. ABC’s primetime Jeopardy! spinoff has just two episodes left: one more semifinal episode on January 26 and then the finals on February 2.

Already, we know that Ike Barinholtz and Wil Wheaton will face off in the finals, but the last semifinal will determine who will join them at the third podium for a shot at earning $1 million for charity: Patton Oswalt, Brendan Hunt, or Michael Cera.

It’s probably not a surprise that those actors all rank among the 10 best Celebrity Jeopardy! contestants so far, in terms of quarterfinals Coryat score. (That statistic, developed by former Jeopardy! contestant Karl Coryat, is the player’s score if wagering is ignored.) But the rest of the top 10 includes players who never made it to the semis, all because of one episode’s particularly stiff competition.

Here’s that top 10, with Coryat scores from The Jeopardy! Fan.

Ego Nwodim on Celebrity Jeopardy!
Tyler Golden/ABC

10. Ego Nwodim — Coryat: $13,000

Nwodim revealed during her September 25 quarterfinal appearance that her family watches Jeopardy!more than they do Saturday Night Live, on which she’s been performing since 2018. In that episode’s dramatic Final Jeopardy, Nwodim and competitor Andy Richter lost to Marvel star Simu Liu.

John Michael Higgins on Celebrity Jeopardy!
Tyler Golden/ABC

9. John Michael Higgins — Coryat: $13,300

Not that Daily Double wagers count toward one’s Coryat score, but this America Says host doubled his score twice during his quarterfinal game by nailing two consecutive “true” Daily Doubles.

Iliza Shlesinger on Celebrity Jeopardy!
Tyler Golden/ABC

8. Iliza Shlesinger — Coryat: $16,200

This comedian and Good on Paper star found five of the six Daily Doubles in her quarterfinal episode, and she was the only contestant that week to give the correct response to a Final Jeopardy clue about Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde.

Joel Kim Booster on Celebrity Jeopardy!
Tyler Golden/ABC

7. Joel Kim Booster — Coryat: $17,500

Fittingly, this Fire Island star was the contestant who found the Daily Double in the November 6 episode’s “Fire Island” category. (Plus, he added $200 to his total after identifying Sicily as the Mediterranean island that charted 120 degrees in 2021.)

Andy Richter on Celebrity Jeopardy!
Tyler Golden/ABC

6. Andy Richter — Coryat: $19,900

This Conan sidekick had a commanding lead going into his quarterfinal’s Final Jeopardy round, but he lost to the aforementioned Liu, who bet it all on that last challenge and doubled his score with a correct response.

Michael Cera on Celebrity Jeopardy!
Tyler Golden/ABC

5. Michael Cera — Coryat: $22,900

It’s a good thing this Arrested Development and Life & Beth actor wagered $0 on Final Jeopardy: He guessed that TIME named Stephen Hawking the Person of the Century in 1999, instead of Albert Einstein.

Wil Wheaton on Celebrity Jeopardy!
Tyler Golden/ABC

4. Wil Wheaton — Coryat: $23,300

This grad of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Stand by Me said during his quarterfinal appearance that he has been watching Jeopardy! for at least 35 years.

Patton Oswalt on Celebrity Jeopardy!
Tyler Golden/ABC

3. Patton Oswalt — Coryat: $26,300x

The comedian and King of Queens alum dominated his quarterfinal game on January 12, with more than three times as many correct responses as his closest competitor.

Ike Barinholtz on Celebrity Jeopardy!
Tyler Golden/ABC

2. Ike Barinholtz — Coryat: $30,400

This actor of The Mindy Project and The Afterparty extended his quarterfinal lead with a correct Final Jeopardy response about the sinking of the Titanic.

Brendan Hunt on Celebrity Jeopardy!
Tyler Golden/ABC

1. Brendan Hunt — Coryat: $35,600

The Ted Lasso actor and co-creator scored the 22nd best single-game Coryat score of Jeopardy! history during his January 19 quarterfinal, according to The Jeopardy! Fan.

