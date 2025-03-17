Will You Accept This News? For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bachelor Newsletter:

The Bachelor star Sean Lowe, who was on Season 17, revealed that he was attacked by a dog and debated whether or not he wanted to share it publicly. The reality TV star shared the news on Instagram on Monday, March 17.

“Hey everybody, so, I guess you could say our family has been through something pretty traumatic over the weekend,” he said in the video as he sat next to his wife, Catherine Guidici. “I’ve debated on whether or not we should share this publicly, but I just figured you guys are going to ask questions and probably see things, so I might as well get out ahead of it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu)

“On Thursday, I was having some friends of mine over to barbecue. Catherine took the kids to the mall, and we’re just barbecuing here on my patio, and it was a really nice night, so I had the doors and windows open, and some of the smoke from the barbecue started to drift inside, and our smoke alarm started going off,” Lowe said.

“So I grab a dish rag and I’m going over to waft the smoke away from the smoke alarm, because the siren was insanely loud. And as I’m holding the dish rag, Moose comes up and, like, bites it and kind of nips my finger really aggressively, which is something that he does not do. So, you know, I kind of gave him a, ‘No Moose.’”

Lowe said that his dog bit his feet so hard that he put holes in his shoes.

“At this point again, there’s so much chaos going on with the alarm going off, I give him like a very stern like, ‘Moose. No. No.’ And it was right about that moment where he shows his teeth at me and just attacks me, and I don’t mean like bite and run off like a lot of dogs do when they’re scared or defensive. I mean, attacks me, and I feel him just kind of ripping into the flesh of my arm,” the Bachelor star said.

“And at this point, I am doing everything I possibly can just to fend this dog off. I was bleeding badly, but I was able to get Moose to the backyard.” Lowe shared that the dog ran back through the door to attack him again. “And not trying to be dramatic, but I honestly just felt like I am fighting for my life here against a dog,” he said.

“Not just a dog. My dog, right? Like, he’s my dog. We’ve only had him for a little under three months, but like he’s my dog.”

The reality TV star said that he was cut so deep that blood squirted a couple of feet. He thought Moose nicked an artery. Lowe said that they have the incident on video, which he is not going to share because it is too graphic. He said he was lucky his friends were there to get him to a hospital. At the ER, he received stitches in “five or six different places” on his arm.

When Lowe returned home, his friends put his dog in the backyard and cleaned up the “pool of blood” in the house. He didn’t want Moose in the house with his children — sons Samuel and Isaiah and daughter Mia — so he called his parents to come and take the kids until they could figure out what to do with Moose.

As he was getting his kids into his parent’s car the next day, Moose ran out the front door towards them, after the doors blew open from the wind. The dog made a beeline towards him and attacked him again.

“Just again, feeling ripping into my flesh. And again, I’m not trying to exaggerate, I certainly don’t want to come across as, like, a victim or anything like that. I’m just telling you how it happened,” he said. “And so I’m able to wrestle him to the ground. And this dog is so strong, he’s so explosive, but I’m able to wrestle him to the ground. I’ve got a hold of his collar, but I know that he’s ripped my arm open, and I just know, like I’m fighting for my life here, like I feel like if this dog gets up, he is going to kill me.”

His family called 911 and a neighbor took his children into their home. Lowe sat on Moose for 10 minutes to try and calm him down. “It took everything I had to control this dog. And like I’m 220 pounds. If it were anyone else, he would have killed my children or my wife, but I was able to hold him for 10 minutes until the cops came, and then the cops had a hard time getting control of him,” he said.

After the cops arrived, Lowe was taken to the ER again and received more stitches.

The Bachelor star explained that Moose “experienced a lot of trauma” before they adopted him and that the attack wasn’t his fault.

“We miss our dog, as weird as that sounds. He was a really, really good dog and we miss him,” Lowe said. The family adopted Moose in January.