See the Cast of ‘Baywatch’ Together 23 Years Later in Our Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
'Baywatch' cast in TV Insider TCA Summer 2024 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer / TV Insider

Baywatch is back with an all new docuseries chronicling the success of the sexy lifeguard show that took the world by storm in the 1980s and ’90s. After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun features brand new interviews with a slew of stars from the show, a group of whom paid TV Insider a visit in our Television Critics Association 2024 portrait studio.

Baywatch stars Carmen Electra, Billy Warlock, David Chokachi, Alexandra Paul, Erika Eleniak, Nicole Eggert, Traci Bingham, and Jeremy Jackson came to the studio in Pasadena, California this July along with After Baywatch‘s executive producer and director Matthew Felker, and it’s a reunion you don’t want to miss.

Baywatch first premiered from 1989-1999, and then it returned with a setting change for a shorter stint from 1999-2001. See the Baywatch together as a group for the first time in decades in the gallery below, and be sure to tune in when After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun unveils previously unknown history in the four-part docuseries premiering August 28 on Hulu. The docuseries is a product of ABC News Studios.

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, Docuseries Premiere, Wednesday, August 28, Hulu

'Baywatch' cast in TV Insider TCA Summer 2024 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer / TV Insider

Baywatch Cast

Together again!

Carmen Electra in TV Insider TCA Summer 2024 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer / TV Insider

Carmen Electra knows her angles

Billy Warlock in TV Insider TCA Summer 2024 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer / TV Insider

Billy Warlock looking smooth

David Chokachi in TV Insider TCA Summer 2024 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer / TV Insider

David Chokachi warming things up

Alexandra Paul in TV Insider TCA Summer 2024 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer / TV Insider

Alexandra Paul looking sleek

Erika Eleniak in TV Insider TCA Summer 2024 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer / TV Insider

Erika Eleniak smolders

Nicole Eggert in TV Insider TCA Summer 2024 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer / TV Insider

Nicole Eggert lights up the frame

Traci Bingham in TV Insider TCA Summer 2024 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer / TV Insider

Traci Bingham knows her angles

Jeremy Jackson in TV Insider TCA Summer 2024 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer / TV Insider

Jeremy Jackson flashes a big smile

Matthew Felker in TV Insider TCA Summer 2024 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer / TV Insider

Matthew Felker turns up the drama

Baywatch (1989)

Alexandra Paul

Billy Warlock

Carmen Electra

David Chokachi

Erika Eleniak

Jeremy Jackson

Nicole Eggert

Traci Bingham

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Maura Tierney attends Prime Video's
1
‘Law & Order’ Casts Maura Tierney as New Lieutenant to Replace Camryn Manheim
'Survivor' couples still together
2
Catching Up With 7 Fan Fave ‘Survivor’ Couples
Serena Page, Kordell Beckham on 'Love Island USA' Season 6
3
‘Love Island USA’ Winners Serena & Kordell Finally Explain Their Ring Exchange
Sydney Errera and Mitchell Kolinsky
4
‘Farmer Wants a Wife’: Mitchell & Sydney Give Update on Relationship and New Arrival
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw in 'Tracker' - Season 1, Episode 12 - 'Off the Books'
5
What to Expect From Jensen Ackles’ Return in ‘Tracker’ Season 2