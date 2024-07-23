See the Cast of ‘Baywatch’ Together 23 Years Later in Our Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Baywatch is back with an all new docuseries chronicling the success of the sexy lifeguard show that took the world by storm in the 1980s and ’90s. After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun features brand new interviews with a slew of stars from the show, a group of whom paid TV Insider a visit in our Television Critics Association 2024 portrait studio.

Baywatch stars Carmen Electra, Billy Warlock, David Chokachi, Alexandra Paul, Erika Eleniak, Nicole Eggert, Traci Bingham, and Jeremy Jackson came to the studio in Pasadena, California this July along with After Baywatch‘s executive producer and director Matthew Felker, and it’s a reunion you don’t want to miss.

Baywatch first premiered from 1989-1999, and then it returned with a setting change for a shorter stint from 1999-2001. See the Baywatch together as a group for the first time in decades in the gallery below, and be sure to tune in when After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun unveils previously unknown history in the four-part docuseries premiering August 28 on Hulu. The docuseries is a product of ABC News Studios.

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, Docuseries Premiere, Wednesday, August 28, Hulu