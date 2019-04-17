Ernie Hudson Guest Stars as a General from Diggle’s Past on ‘Arrow’ (PHOTOS)

Diggle (David Ramsey) is getting a blast from his past on Arrow.

Ernie Hudson guest stars as a Four-Star General of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and new photos show him working with the team in the bunker in “Spartan.”

After the Ninth Circle delivers a major setback, Diggle reluctantly reaches out to Hudson’s character, General Stewart, even though there is “unresolved tension” in their past. Is the General’s name a nod to John Stewart, a.k.a. the Green Lantern? Earlier this season in the “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover, another Earth’s Flash did ask Diggle why he wasn’t wearing his ring.

Meanwhile, Oliver (Stephen Amell) learns a piece of information that may turn Emiko (Sea Shimooka) against the Ninth Circle, and Alena (Kacey Rohl) has an interesting proposal for Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards).

Arrow, Mondays, 9/8c, The CW