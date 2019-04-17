Ernie Hudson Guest Stars as a General from Diggle’s Past on ‘Arrow’ (PHOTOS)

Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards)

Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog (Rick Gonzalez), General Stewart (Ernie Hudson), Felicity Smoak, and Dinah Drake/Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy)

Felicity Smoak

John Diggle/Spartan (David Ramsey)

Felicity Smoak, Alena Whitlock (Kacey Rohl), Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Dinah Drake/Black Canary, General Stewart, John Diggle/Spartan, and Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell)

Dinah Drake/Black Canary

General Stewart

Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog and Dinah Drake/Black Canary

Felicity Smoak and Oliver Queen/Green Arrow

General Stewart and John Diggle/Spartan

General Stewart and John Diggle/Spartan

Alena Whitlock, Felicity Smoak, and General Stewart

Alena Whitlock, Felicity Smoak, and General Stewart

Alena Whitlock and Felicity Smoak

Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and John Diggle/Spartan

Mia/Blackstar (Katherine McNamara), Felicity Smoak, and Connor Hawke (Joseph David-Jones)

Felicity Smoak

Diggle (David Ramsey) is getting a blast from his past on Arrow.

Ernie Hudson guest stars as a Four-Star General of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and new photos show him working with the team in the bunker in “Spartan.”

After the Ninth Circle delivers a major setback, Diggle reluctantly reaches out to Hudson’s character, General Stewart, even though there is “unresolved tension” in their past. Is the General’s name a nod to John Stewart, a.k.a. the Green Lantern? Earlier this season in the “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover, another Earth’s Flash did ask Diggle why he wasn’t wearing his ring.

Meanwhile, Oliver (Stephen Amell) learns a piece of information that may turn Emiko (Sea Shimooka) against the Ninth Circle, and Alena (Kacey Rohl) has an interesting proposal for Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards).

Arrow, Mondays, 9/8c, The CW

