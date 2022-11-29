‘Andor’: That Post-Credits Scene, Droids & More Burning Questions For Season 2

Emily Hannemann
Andor death star, post-credits scene
Spoiler Alert
Disney+/Lucasfilm

Andor

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of Andor.]

Andor saved the best for last with “Rix Road.” With Cassian (Diego Luna) formally joining the Rebellion, Maarva’s (Fiona Shaw) soul-stirring speech from beyond the grave and Luthen’s (Stellan Skarsgard) smile, the Season 1 finale delivered a near-perfect hour of television… and some of the best Star Wars content in recent memory.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a good, long while for Season 2. It seems likely Andor‘s second season won’t premiere until 2024. Until then, we’ll be rewatching — and mulling over the following questions.

Andor, Season 2, 2024, Disney+

Andor post-credits scene, death star
Disney+/Lucasfilm

How Does the Post-Credits Scene Factor in to Season 2?

As we saw in the short-but-vital post-credits snippet, the parts Cassian and his fellow Narkina 5 prisoners assembled were components for the Death Star’s laser. (Poor Cassian helped build the weapon that killed him. Yikes.) Since Cassian’s story intertwines closely with the Death Star, it seems likely we’ll see it again on the Empire’s side of things in Season 2 as it’s built. But since the show also gives focus to the Imperials, will we delve into the drama behind the Death Star’s construction in Season 2?

andor season 1 episode 1
Disney+/Lucasfilm

Is Cassian’s Sister Dead?

We could see Andor circling back to this plot point almost as easily as we could see the show dropping it. After all, Maarva offers Cassian some closure when she tells him to stop searching for his long-lost sibling: “There were no survivors on Kenari.” The show has a lot of characters and plot lines to balance in Season 2, and Cassian never mentions a sister in Rogue One. So, we could understand Andor leaving the subject of Cassian’s Kenari family behind.

Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen Rael in Andor
Disney+/Lucasfilm

What’s Luthen’s Backstory?

Is he a former Jedi? Was he a friend to one or perhaps even in love with one? That fateful kyber crystal hasn’t totally circled back around yet, and we can’t help wondering how Luthen got his hands on it. Even if he’s not tied to the Force, we still want to know how he wound up burning his life to make a sunrise he’ll never see.

Andor - Season 1 Episode 4 - Denise Gough as Dedra Meero
Disney+/Lucasfilm

How Will the Ferrix Riot Impact Dedra’s Career?

“Don’t look down,” Supervisor Blevin (Ben Bailey Smith) once pompously warned her with a smirk — and given all that unfolded on Ferrix in the finale, we have to wonder if Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) won’t hit the cold, hard ground in Season 2. The Empire isn’t known for offering forgiveness or second chances, and losing Andor in a spectacular, explosive failure could result in a demotion. It might even get her fired, though she was right about everything. (Syril [Kyle Soller] knows the feeling.)

With that said, there’s a chance Dedra clings to her place in the ISB by framing someone else for the disastrous turn of events on Ferrix. Perhaps her late assistant, Corv (Noof Ousellam)? And it’s too convenient that Corv’s death allows a certain lovesick former Pre-Mor Security Inspector with mommy issues to secure the position in the ISB he always wanted…

Ben Mendelsohn as Director Krennic in Rogue One
Disney+/Lucasfilm

Which “Legacy” Characters Might Appear?

As we approach the opening minutes of Rogue One, the chances of glimpsing other legacy figures increase. Many fans appreciated Andor’s lack of reliance on established characters, so we doubt it’ll turn into The Mandalorian’s second-season cameo-fest (which is still good, just different!). That said, we also doubt fans would turn down the chance to see Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) or Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) or even Jyn (Felicity Jones). For that matter, Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed) was an Imperial pilot before joining the Rogue One squad, so he might show up, too. And then, of course, wherever the Empire’s involved, there’s Vader or Palpatine.

Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma in Andor
Disney+/Lucasfilm

Where Does Mon Mothma Go from Here?

As a legacy character, Mon’s (Genevieve O’Reilly) story in Season 2 might be partly dictated by existing material. Her resignation from the Imperial Senate and eventual open involvement in the Rebellion is told in other Star Wars media (including the animated Star Wars: Rebels, which will bring a few of its characters to Ahsoka in 2023). Certain of those events will unfold during the four-year timeframe in Andor’s second season, which leaves us wondering what canon pieces of her history the show could adapt. Plus, there’s still her family to consider. What happens to Perrin (Alastair Mackenzie) and Leida (Bronte Carmichael), whose future in extended canon are murky at best?

Elizabeth Dulau as Kleya in Andor
Disney+/Lucasfilm

What’s Kleya’s Deal?

Of all the Season 1 Andor characters, she’s arguably the one we know the least about. Even with the similarly enigmatic Cinta (Varada Sethu), we have an understanding of what drove her to fight. Why is Kleya (Elizabeth Dulau) doing what she does? Some have predicted she might be Cassian’s long-lost sister, but we have little evidence (yet) to back up those theories. We know she’s ruthless and willing to do just about anything for the cause and she has fantastic fashion sense. But how and why did she join the Rebellion and climb to a place as Luthen’s right hand, to boot? Is she Cassian’s sister?

Andor season 1 episode 12
Disney+/Lucasfilm

Where Do Cassian’s Friends End Up?

It’d be easy to assume they all die in some Season 2 tragedy. None of them appear in Rogue One, and Cassian never mentions them. But we’ve started wondering whether Bix (Adria Arjona), Brasso (Joplin Sibtain), and the rest of Cassian’s Ferrix pals do survive, but they wind up in parts of the Rebellion separate from their friend. It’d be perfectly heartbreaking if Cassian, following his ardent season finale promise, never does see them all again.

Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril Karn
Disney+/Lucasfilm

What’s Going on Between Dedra and Syril?

We’re pretty sure these two are the strangest pairing in all of Star Wars. While it’s not confirmed Dedra and Syril will be an item in Season 2, the moment between them in the storage closet after he saved her life gave off serious sparks. Adding fuel to the fire, in an interview with Collider, Tony Gilroy compared that scene to a Tinder date gone well. But if romance is in the cards, how might that shape what’s to come for them?

It’d be a shocking twist if they genuinely fall in love or even get married. Nothing about “Keero” has been healthy so far. He’s toxically infatuated with Dedra to the point of lurking outside the ISB headquarters to catch a glimpse of her, and she’s willing to use everyone from her incompetent co-workers to total innocents as rungs to climb the Imperial ladder. Yet, in strange ways, they’re almost perfect for each other. They could become an unstoppably wicked power couple. Or they could betray, backstab, and ultimately kill each other in the name of their true love: the Empire. The second season covers a four-year timespan, so maybe they’ll do all of the above. But no matter how it ends, we have to see Dedra meet Syril’s mom.

Andor - Season 1 Episode 9 - Denise Gough as Dedra Meero
Disney+/Lucasfilm

Where Did Dedra Come From?

It’s a sign of Andor’s quality that we want to know all there is to know about its original characters, from Luthen to Kleya to Dedra. We’re particularly curious about Supervisor Meero, though, given her unique status as one of few female officers within the ISB. Where did she come from, besides “Enforcement”? Was her family life as horrible as Syril’s? How did she decide she wanted to not only work for the Empire, but also to climb in its ranks? We know Season 2 won’t have time to spend on everyone’s backstory, so it’s possible, if not probable, we won’t get all those questions answered. Here’s hoping.

K-2SO in Rogue One
Disney+/Lucasfilm

How Does K-2SO Fit into Things?

Gilroy has hinted that Cassian’s sarcastic, fan-favorite droid will appear in Season 2, and for the show to end where Rogue One picks up, he’d pretty much have to. But where and how? And what does K-2’s existence mean for B2EM0, Cassian’s other fan-favorite droid? If B2’s damaged beyond repair, could Cassian save him by merging him with an Imperial enforcer droid, thus creating K-2?

Andy Serkis as Kino Loy in Andor
Disney+/Lucasfilm

Is Kino Alive?

As we all know, he can’t swim. We seriously doubt we’ll ever see Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) again, but we didn’t see him die, so… a Season 2 appearance isn’t entirely out of the question. Hopefully he’s out there in the galaxy, thriving, living his best life. It’s what he deserves.

Andor

Adria Arjona

Denise Gough

Diego Luna

Genevieve O’Reilly

Kyle Soller

Stellan Skarsgard

