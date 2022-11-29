Disney+/Lucasfilm

We’re pretty sure these two are the strangest pairing in all of Star Wars. While it’s not confirmed Dedra and Syril will be an item in Season 2, the moment between them in the storage closet after he saved her life gave off serious sparks. Adding fuel to the fire, in an interview with Collider, Tony Gilroy compared that scene to a Tinder date gone well. But if romance is in the cards, how might that shape what’s to come for them?

It’d be a shocking twist if they genuinely fall in love or even get married. Nothing about “Keero” has been healthy so far. He’s toxically infatuated with Dedra to the point of lurking outside the ISB headquarters to catch a glimpse of her, and she’s willing to use everyone from her incompetent co-workers to total innocents as rungs to climb the Imperial ladder. Yet, in strange ways, they’re almost perfect for each other. They could become an unstoppably wicked power couple. Or they could betray, backstab, and ultimately kill each other in the name of their true love: the Empire. The second season covers a four-year timespan, so maybe they’ll do all of the above. But no matter how it ends, we have to see Dedra meet Syril’s mom.