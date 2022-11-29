‘Andor’: That Post-Credits Scene, Droids & More Burning Questions For Season 2
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of Andor.]
Andor saved the best for last with “Rix Road.” With Cassian (Diego Luna) formally joining the Rebellion, Maarva’s (Fiona Shaw) soul-stirring speech from beyond the grave and Luthen’s (Stellan Skarsgard) smile, the Season 1 finale delivered a near-perfect hour of television… and some of the best Star Wars content in recent memory.
Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a good, long while for Season 2. It seems likely Andor‘s second season won’t premiere until 2024. Until then, we’ll be rewatching — and mulling over the following questions.
Andor, Season 2, 2024, Disney+
1
Clarence Gilyard Jr. Dies: ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ and ‘Matlock’ Star Was 66
2
‘9-1-1’ Boss Teases Bobby’s Investigation, Buck Answering ‘Who Am I?’ & More
3
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 4 Promo: Storms Hit as Owen Needs Dragons to Slay
4
Kate Gosselin’s Son Collin Says TLC Reality Show ‘Tore Us Apart’
5
‘That ’90s Show’: Red & Kitty Return in First Teaser