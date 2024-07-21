Don’t expect more Samantha Jones call-ins when And Just Like That… returns for its third season.

On Saturday, July 20, an X user and fan of the Sex and the City spinoff shared an article speculating that Kim Cattrall would return as Samantha in Season 3.

“Aw, that’s so kind, but I’m not,” Cattrall responded on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Life & Style reported that Cattrall is “widely believed to be a big part” of AJLT Season 3.

“Since they’ve paved the way for Samantha to come back, it’s assumed that they’ve done a deal with Kim, and they’re just waiting for the right time to announce it,” a source told the tabloid. “The word is that she’ll get to do all her scenes in London. They’ll be bending over backwards to pay her an absolute fortune, and it’s all on her terms because she’s so central to the franchise.”

The source added: “Everyone, including Sarah [Jessica Parker], has had to accept that this was necessary. … It’s still open as to whether she’ll even film any scenes with the other women, but certainly she doesn’t want to break bread with them off camera and pretend like nothing ever happened.”

The tension between Cattrall and Parker is no secret. In 2018, after the death of her brother, Cattrall shared an Instagram post reading, “I don’t need your love or support art this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

In the caption, Cattrall added: “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. … You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Unsurprisingly, Cattrall wasn’t one of the SATC alums — also including Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis — who returned for And Just Like That… on Max.

After the finale of AJLT Season 1, Parker told Variety she didn’t think she’d be OK with Cattrall appearing on the spinoff. “Because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared,” she explained.

Even so, Cattrall had a cameo in the Season 2 finale, with Samantha and Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw talking on the phone in a scene that didn’t require Cattrall to share space with any of her former SATC costars.

