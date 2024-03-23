Karen Pittman Exits ‘And Just Like That…’ as Latest Season 3 Departure

Following Sara Ramirez’s departure from And Just Like That… last month, Max’s Sex and the City spinoff has lost another cast member. Karen Pittman, who played Dr. Nya Wallace in the show’s first two seasons, will not be returning for Season 3.

In a statement to Variety, a Max spokesperson said Pittman was departing AJLT because of scheduling conflicts with two other streamer series, likely Apple TV+’s The Morning Show and Netflix’s upcoming Forever.

“It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That…,” the spokesperson said. “As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others. Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible. Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of Season 3 of And Just Like That…. Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors.”

As Variety notes, Pittman frequently had to film And Just Like That… scenes apart from the show’s other stars in Season 2, as she was also filming scenes for The Morning Show, on which she plays news producer Mia Jordan.

And earlier this month, Pittman’s casting in Forever made headlines. That adaptation of a Judy Blume novel — from showrunner Mara Brock Akil and executive producer Regina King — is “an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts,” according to Netflix. Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. will play those two teens, Keisha Clark and Justin Edward, while Pittman will play Dawn, Justin’s corporate finance executive mother.

And Just Like That…, Season 3, TBA, Max