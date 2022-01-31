‘Anatomy of a Scandal’: First Look at Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend & More (PHOTOS)

If you’re a fan of psychological thrillers and courtroom dramas, chances are you’re going to want to tune in to Netflix’s upcoming series Anatomy of a Scandal.

The streaming service has released a first look at the six-episode drama, based on Sarah Vaughan’s international bestselling novel and starring Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend, and Michelle Dockery, and the premiere date — Friday, April 15.

Anatomy of a Scandal “infiltrates Britain’s elite through personal and political scandal, where the truth lies between justice and privilege,” Netflix teases. Friend and Miller play James and Sophie Whitehouse, who live in a blissful and rarified world. He’s a Minister in Parliament with a loving family at home, but then a scandalous secret comes to light. Barrister Kate Woodcroft (Dockery) is on her own path, and her prosecution threatens to tear into Westminster, the Whitehouse marriage, and her own personal esteem.

“I was a huge fan of the book and of my character Sophie,” Miller said in a statement. “She is multi-faceted and facing the consequences of the decisions she has made in her life of privilege, that are catching up with her. I loved the arc and journey she embarks on and was thrilled to be part of such a talented cast and crew.”

Added co-creators, writers, and executive producers David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson, “Sex. Power. Privilege. Based on Sarah’s addictive book, the show tackles entitlement, truth and the boundaries of consent. It’s been a joy to partner with Netflix on this and see S.J. bring it to such a rich and nuanced life.”

The series also stars Naomi Scott, Josette Simon, Geoffrey Streatfeild, and Joshua McGuire. Joining Kelley and Gibson as executive producers are director S.J. Clarkson, Liza Chasin of 3Dot Productions, Bruna Papandrea, Allie Goss of Made Up Stories, and Vaughan. Margaret Chernin is co-executive producer.

Check out the photos below.

Anatomy of a Scandal, Series Premiere, Friday, April 15, Netflix