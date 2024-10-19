Ryan Murphy Considering Bringing OG ‘American Horror Story’ Cast Back for Season 13

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Lily Rabe, Taissa Farmiga, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts in 'American Horror Story' Season 3 Episode 12 - 'Go To Hell'
Michele K. Short / FX Networks/ Everett Collection

Ryan Murphy certainly has his executive-producer hands full — his shows Monsters, 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, American Horror Stories, American Sports Story, Doctor Odyssey, and Grotesquerie have all launched new seasons in recent weeks. But where’s the next American Horror Story season?

Fall 2024 is only the second AHS-less fall since the FX show’s 2011 premiere. Season 12, dubbed Delicate, ended in April, and there’s no airdate for a 13th season.

Scream not, horror fans. Murphy and FX chairman John Landgraf assure fans that Season 13 is coming, and it might involve a big cast reunion. Murphy tells Variety he hasn’t “really landed” on the Season 13 idea yet, though there’s “a couple things in contention.”

And, he says, he often thinks of “the original gangster cast,” i.e. Season 1 stars Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Evan Peters, Taissa Farmiga, Denis O’Hare, and Jessica Lange.

Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, and Taissa Farmiga in 'American Horror Story' Season 1

Robert Zuckerman / FX Network / Everett Collection

The producer reveals he recently had a “wonderful conversation” with Sarah Paulson, who recurred in that Murder House season, and she put the bug in his ear about bringing back those original stars.

“She was like, ‘OK, I think it’s time we get the band back together, so let’s make some calls here,’” Murphy says. “I’m gonna have dinner with Sarah and Evan Peters in the not too distant future, because they’re both dear to me. I love that show. I’ll never give up on that show.”

And while the horror drama Grotesquerie is helping to fill the AHS-shaped hole in TV viewers’ hearts, Landgraf tells Variety it’s not a replacement.

“Having done [AHS] 12 years in a row, I think there was just an appetite for something different, something fresh,” the chairman says. “Both [Murphy] and I were more excited about this, which is a complete departure, than doing another season. … It just meant, let’s rest [AHS], and put Ryan’s creativity and sense of invention to work doing something different now.”

Other AHS familiar faces from the franchise include Adina Porter, Angela Bassett, Frances Conroy, Lily Rabe, Kathy Bates, Zachary Quinto, and Finn Wittrock, among others. Another franchise staple, Emma Roberts — along with newcomer Kim Kardashian — just led Delicate. Who would you want to see come back to the spooky franchise? Let us know in the comments section, below.

Grotesquerie, Wednesdays, 10/9c, FX

American Horror Story - FX

American Horror Story where to stream

American Horror Story

