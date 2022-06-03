‘All Star Shore’: Meet Reality Titans of Paramount+’s New Party Competition (PHOTOS)

If you can’t get enough reality TV and you were hoping it would add a competition element unlike what’s on already, you’re probably going to be tuning in to Paramount+’s new series, All Star Shore.

It’s a first-of-its-kind party competition series, with a variety of epic party-style challenges like “Party Pong” and “Shots and Found.” All Star Shore will premiere Wednesday, June 29 on the streaming service. (A first look will air during the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED on Sunday, June 5 at 10/9c.)

The series brings together 14 of the world’s biggest reality stars from shows like Jersey Shore, Love Is Blind, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Geordie Shore, and Bachelor in Paradise, for an epic vacation at the ultimate shore house in the Canary Islands. They’ll be competing for a cash prize and global bragging rights. Scroll down to meet the contestants and see how Paramount+ describes each.

The series is produced for Paramount+ by iTV Studios Netherlands in partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios. Scott Jeffress, Antonia Mattia, and SallyAnn Salsano serve as executive producers. Lotte Wink is executive producer for iTV Studios Netherlands. Jacquelyn French and John Varela are executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios. Matthew Parillo, Amy Starr, and Marlin Mastenbroek are executives in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios.

All Star Shore, Series Premiere, Wednesday, June 29, Paramount+

Angelina Pivarnick in All Star Shore
Angelina Pivarnick (Jersey Shore)

Angelina is a Shore OG, and she’s going to make sure everyone knows it. She’s bringing the mouth, the drama and the party, and will bulldoze anyone who stands in her way.

Bethan Kershaw in All Star Shore
Bethan Kershaw (Geordie Shore)

Bethan brings with her a big personality and a big heart. She and best friend Chloe are ready to take this Shore House by storm, but when her flirty ways catch the eye of a fellow housemate, she’s not prepared for what happens next.

Blake Horstmann in All Star Shore
Blake Horstmann (Bachelor in Paradise)

Blake Horstmann is not looking to compete for a woman’s heart this time; he’s here to win the grand prize. But will everything go out the window when he sees the girl he likes kissing his partner?

Chloe Ferry in All Star Shore
Chloe Ferry (Geordie Shore)

Chloe is showing off her competitive side in this Shore House – but not without a drink in her hand! Even though she is joined by some of her closest friends from the U.K., Chloe can’t trust anyone when money is on the line.

Giannina Gibelli in All Star Shore
Giannina Gibelli (Love Is Blind)

Giannina is ready to go all-in on life, love and competition. And with the blindfold off, it looks like she’ll finally come face-to-face with real love. But which shoremate will be the one?

James Tindale in All Star Shore
James Tindale (Geordie Shore)

James is bringing the mischief and the muscles to this Shore House. With his years of experience on “Geordie Shore,” a party competition show is a no-brainer for him, and he’s ready to win.

Joey Essex in All Star Shore
Joey Essex (The Only Way Is Essex)

Joey is a TV sensation in the U.K., but has yet to experience life in a Shore House. His strategy coming in? Capitalize on that Essex charm, and flirt … with everyone.

Johnny Middlebrooks in All Star Shore
Johnny Middlebrooks (Love Island)

Johnny is known as a player, but this time it’s all about the competition … or is it? When drama kicks off between his partner and his new love interest, Johnny must navigate dangerous waters in order to keep his eye on the prize.

Karime Pindter in All Star Shore
Karime Pindter (Acapulco Shore)

Karime is here to show the world how Mexico really parties. And though the competition and challenges might scare her, she loves money and will do whatever it takes to win it!

Luis
Luis "Porto" Caballero (Acapulco Shore)

Porto may be known as “The Seducer” back home, but here he’s a force in the competition. When others question his game, will he prove himself or will it send him straight to exile?

Marina Gregory in All Star Shore
Marina Gregory (The Circle: Brazil)

Marina knows it’s all about the social media game when it comes to making cash money. But in this Shore House, she finds that reading people is a lot harder face-to-face than it was online.

Ricardo Salusse in All Star Shore
Ricardo Salusse (Rio Shore)

Ricardo is here to show that size doesn’t matter in this competition. He might not be the hulk, but he’s quick, he’s smart and he’s fun at parties. Don’t underestimate his tenacity to win!

Trina Njororage in All Star Shore
Trina Njororage (Love Island)

Trina knows how the mind works and intends to use her professional skills to her advantage in this competition. Will that plan backfire when she gets caught spilling too much tea?

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo in All Star Shore
Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Vanjie is a fierce drag queen whose sharp wit and unfiltered personality quickly prove “Miss Vanjie” is also fierce competition. But will this queen sashay away with the prize money?

All Star Shore