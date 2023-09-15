‘All Star Shore’ Season 2: Tamaris Sepulveda & Xavier Ulibarri Tease Blowups & Hookups

Twelve of the biggest names from the reality realm globally have convened in Cartagena, Colombia for season 2 of All Star Shore. Think of the MTV competition series as the boozy Olympics with representatives coming from Jersey Shore, Geordie Shore, Germany Shore, Acapulco Shore, Warsaw Shore, Rio Shore, F Boy Island, and Too Hot To Handle. Shore icon Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi narrates as the competition and drama unfold with participants battling it out in party-style challenges for a chance at up to $150,000 and bragging rights.

The lineup includes Chantelle Connelly (Geordie Shore), Chase Demoor (Too Hot To Handle), Fabio De Pasqual (Germany Shore,) Hati Garderobe (Germany Shore), Gui Evaristo (Rio Shore), Isa Castro (Acapulco Shore), Marnie Simpson (Geordie Shore), Melinda Melrose (Too Hot To Handle) Patryk Spiker (Warsaw Shore), Tamaris Sepulveda (F Boy Island), Vinny Guadagnino (Jersey Shore), and Xavier Ulibarri (Acapulco Shore).

After breaking off into teams, winning challenges means securing a luxurious upgrade in paradise. Losing leads to spending an uncomfortable time in exile with far from five-star accommodations. Here F Boy Island winner Sepulveda and Acapulco Shore party animal Ulibarri to tease the blowups, hookups, and beach battles to come.

What kind of mindset did you go into this Shore house with?

Xavier Ulibarri: I was concerned a bit about the competition part because I had never done a competition show before. I knew since it was going to be international that it would be a sort of culture crash, which it was. Overall, I was looking forward to it. I knew it was going to be fun.

Tamaris Sepulveda: For me because I came from a competition show already I was like, “I’m ready for this. I knew it was going to be a mixture of a Shore house with The Challenge. I always wanted to do The Challenge. So I thought, ‘F-ck yes! Let’s do this.” I just wanted to win. I wanted that money.

Xavier: She was so competitive.

How did you do to prepare?

Tamaris: I worked out with a trainer about three times a week and did pilates twice or three times a week to prepare. I saw the first season and knew I had no upper-body strength. I did not want to embarrass myself on national television. I worked on my upper body strength. I definitely took this very seriously.

Xavier: I worked out a lot, especially the last month. Once they invite you to the show, you don’t have much time. We had one good month to work out. I did take it seriously, but once we were there the competitions were what I expected in a way. There was no way for you to prepare a lot of the time because the games had a lot to do with mental and strategy and how you worked as a team. Then it didn’t matter how strong or physically capable you were. You had to be a more strategic person.

How was it working on teams and what came with that?

Tamaris: It was about trusting your partner and knowing they will have my best interests back at all times. It’s a new experience for me as I’ve never been in a Shore house before. I had this new partner I’d never met before. You see some of these people on TV and get them as a partner, then it turns out they are not what I was expecting. But you roll with the punches.

Xavier: I was not happy with my partner out of the gate. There was a lot of drama. We can’t spoil it, but I just knew. I don’t want to be a d*ck, but as soon as I saw who my partner was going to be I thought, “We’re screwed.” There are so many things though that surprise me in the end. There is drama, but it’s all about loyalty in the end. Everyone is in it for the prize, but there is loyalty involved. I felt that there was a lot of stress.

Tamaris: There was a lot of backstabbing.

Xavier: It was all for the money on the line, so if someone took it personally, that’s their problem.

How would you compare your past reality experiences to this one?

Tamaris: I think for me it was a culture clash to be with other Shore houses that were international. Also, in my show, I was the lead. Now we’re all competing. There are no eliminations, so I have to see these people every single day. It was a little bit of an up and down like a rollercoaster. You either see relationships bloom or just never see them again.

Xavier: I feel the competition here adds the extra spice. In my other two Shore experiences, it was all about partying with a lot of drama. This situation was more stressful. People got wound up here. Obviously, that brings out the real reality drama everyone wants. We’re all making friends and getting to know each other, but there is this prize on the line. There were some surprises. It’s so epic to see different reactions you’d never expect. You get to know people on a deeper level. It was more fun because of that.

Tamaris, the teaser shows there is some drama involving you and Melinda. Maybe even a little bit of a love triangle with Vinny involved. What can you say about that?

Tamaris: In the trailer, you did see a love triangle in the beginning. Vinny does lean toward one person in the end, maybe middle toward the end. You see that all unravel. It is going to be very interesting. It will be interesting to see how other people in the house take that kind of showmance. You have to join us for a ride. A hell of a ride.

Xavier: It’s going to get spicy.

Xavier, any showmance for you?

Xavier: I knew I couldn’t take anyone really seriously. I had more fun enjoying the fact I was in this great place on this great vacation. I won’t spoil things, but I did do a few things here and there. I’m not sure about a romance. You can’t trust anyone in there.

Xavier, did it make things easier to have a fellow castmate around?

Xavier: I don’t know if it made it harder or easier. Maybe harder because they know more about you.

Tamaris: I think easier. I would have wished someone from my show was on this one, so I could have someone to talk to and really trust. I know whatever you and Isa had in your past shows.

Xavier: Me and Isa had a fight months before the show on social media about this one stupid situation. We kind of arrived on good terms and put the past behind us because we were both representing Mexico. In the end, things did stir up a bit.

Tamaris, first impressions are a big thing. When you looked at the men there, who did you classify as an F boy?

Tamaris: When I first saw the photo of Gui and his mustache, I was like he is an F boy. A hundred percent. I mean he has this mustache going up, and you perfect that. Xavi, I saw him and I was like, “He is a nice guy.” Then I met him in person, and I’m like oh no. F boy for sure. Spiker, I think was a nice guy but thought was an F boy via social media.

Xavier: Let’s face it. We’re all F boys, babe.

Tamaris: A hundred percent. We’re all F people though. Vinny, I knew was an F boy. Not a nice guy. Then Chase, I felt on social media and from the other reality shows thought was an F boy. But he was actually a nice guy, towards women anyway. He is very competitive.

What are you most looking forward to people seeing about this show?

Xavier: I think this season will be way more dramatic than last season. When you watch a reality show, the best part is the drama. Everything else is boring. I find it with all the conflict. It’s a culture crash. I think it’s going to be a really funny, enjoyable season. You’ll be on the edge of your seat all the time.

Would you do this again?

Xavier: I would do it again. It was really fun. I enjoyed it, but those competitions were so hard. Everyone wanted to be strategic but in the end, you were surprised. I try to have fun with it. A lot of people got frustrated like Tamaris, but oh well.

Tamaris: Listen! I would do it again, just not take it so seriously. In my head, this was a competition I had to win. There was no other option. I should have partied more. I should have been more a part of that scene. I went to bed early. I had to work out in the morning, have a good breakfast, and stay hydrated. If I did it again, I wouldn’t take life so seriously and enjoy the ride.

All Star Shore season 2 premiere, September 21, 9/8c, MTV