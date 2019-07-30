All Elite Wrestling & More TNT Stars in Our TCA 2019 Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
TNT TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten
TCA19_Chasing the Cure_2446
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Chasing the Cure‘s Ann Curry

TCA19_Chasing the Cure_2344
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Chasing the Cure‘s Kim Bondy

TCA19_Chasing the Cure_2423
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Chasing the Cure‘s Ann Curry and Kim Bondy

TCA19_Chasing the Cure_2487
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Chasing the Cure‘s Ann Curry

TCA19_Chasing the Cure_2368
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Chasing the Cure‘s Kim Bondy

TCA19_All Elite Wrestling_2788
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

All Elite Wrestling’s Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega, Tony Khan, and Matt Jackson

TCA19_All Elite Wrestling_2893
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

All Elite Wrestling’s Jungle Boy

TCA19_All Elite Wrestling_2951
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

All Elite Wrestling’s Awesome Kong

TCA19_All Elite Wrestling_2746
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

All Elite Wrestling’s Michael Nakazawa

TCA19_All Elite Wrestling_2651
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

All Elite Wrestling’s Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega, and Matt Jackson

TCA19_All Elite Wrestling_2762
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

All Elite Wrestling’s Tony Khan

TCA19_All Elite Wrestling_2841
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

All Elite Wrestling’s Nyla Rose

TCA19_All Elite Wrestling_2671
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

All Elite Wrestling’s Kenny Omega

TCA19_All Elite Wrestling_2715
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

All Elite Wrestling’s Matt Jackson

TCA19_All Elite Wrestling_3053
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

All Elite Wrestling’s Tony Khan, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa, Awesome Kong, Nyla Rose, Brandi Rhodes, Cody Rhodes, and Jungle Boy

TCA19_All Elite Wrestling_2690
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

All Elite Wrestling’s Nick Jackson

TCA19_All Elite Wrestling_2873
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

All Elite Wrestling’s Brandi Rhodes

TCA19_All Elite Wrestling_2939
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

All Elite Wrestling’s Cody Rhodes

1 of

Networks and streamers have brought their stars, creatives, and executives to Pasadena, California, for the Television Critics Association summer press tour to preview ongoing and upcoming (both new and returning) programming.

TNT brought those from its new series, the still-untitled All Elite Wrestling show and Chasing the Cure, and they stopped by TV Insider’s photo suite. Click through the gallery above to see their portraits.

Kia Stevens Talks Awakening Awesome Kong For All Elite Wrestling & Season 3 of 'GLOW'See Also

Kia Stevens Talks Awakening Awesome Kong For All Elite Wrestling & Season 3 of 'GLOW'

The star reflects on pulling off the surprise appearance at 'Double or Nothing' and previews what's next on the Netflix series.

Chasing the Cure, LIVE Series Premiere, Thursday, August 8, 9/8c, TNT and TBS

All Elite Wrestling, Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 2, 8/7c, TNT

All Elite Wrestling