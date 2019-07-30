All Elite Wrestling & More TNT Stars in Our TCA 2019 Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)
Networks and streamers have brought their stars, creatives, and executives to Pasadena, California, for the Television Critics Association summer press tour to preview ongoing and upcoming (both new and returning) programming.
TNT brought those from its new series, the still-untitled All Elite Wrestling show and Chasing the Cure, and they stopped by TV Insider’s photo suite. Click through the gallery above to see their portraits.
Chasing the Cure, LIVE Series Premiere, Thursday, August 8, 9/8c, TNT and TBS
All Elite Wrestling, Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 2, 8/7c, TNT