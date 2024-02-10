‘Hold the Dark,’ ‘Primal’ & More Must-See Suspense Dramas Streaming on Netflix
When it comes to intense suspense dramas, men of action such as Mark Wahlberg, Michael Fassbender, and more know a thing or two as they’re put to the test in films like Lone Survivor and The Snowman. Scroll down for a closer look at the must-see genre flicks streaming on Netflix now.
1
Mariska Hargitay Talks ‘SVU’ Season 25 Focusing on Benson Healing
2
‘Ghosts’ Cast Watches Patrick Swayze & Demi Moore’s ‘Ghost’ in Super Bowl Spot (VIDEO)
3
Did ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Finally Reveal Annie K’s Killer?
4
Kenya Moore Talks ‘Scary’ Side of Filming ‘Abducted Off the Street’
5
Roush Review: You Won’t Need to Look Hard to Find ‘Tracker’ on CBS