‘Hold the Dark,’ ‘Primal’ & More Must-See Suspense Dramas Streaming on Netflix

Rough Guy: Mark Wahlberg as Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell.

What He’s Up Against: Taliban leader Ahmad Shah, whom Luttrell and fellow SEALs hope to neutralize in this 2013 drama based on a true story.

What to Expect: A ton of military action as the Afghan mission turns deadly.

Tough Talk: “There’s a storm inside us…to push yourself into those cold, dark corners where the bad things live.”

How It Ends: Tragically but heroically.