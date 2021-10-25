‘A Very British Scandal’: First Look at Claire Foy, Paul Bettany & Julia Davis (PHOTOS)

BBC One and Amazon Studios have released a first look at the limited series about the divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, one of the most notorious, extraordinary, and brutal British legal cases of the 20th century.

Claire Foy and Paul Bettany star as Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll, and Ian Campbell, 11th Duke of Argyll, in the three-part A Very British Scandal, and you can see them and Julia Davis (as Maureen, Marchioness of Dufferin and Ava) in the photos below.

BBC One and Amazon Studios have also announced that Amanda Drew, Richard McCabe, Phoebe Nicholls, Camilla Rutherford, Timothy Renouf, Sophia Myles, Sophie Ward, Tim Steed, and Katherine Manners have joined the cast. Richard Goulding, Jonathan Aris, Oliver Chris, Nicholas Rowe, and Miles Jupp also star in the limited series written by Sarah Phelps.

Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, was famed for her charisma, beauty, and style, and she dominated the front pages as her and Ian’s divorce exposed accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, bribery, and an explicit Polaroid picture that would haunt her for the rest of her life.

The limited series “turns this scandal inside out in order to explore the social and political climate of post-war Britain, looking at attitudes towards women, and asking whether institutional misogyny was widespread at the time,” according to the synopsis. “As her contemporaries, the press, and the judiciary sought to vilify her, Margaret kept her head held high with bravery and resilience, refusing to go quietly as she was betrayed by her friends and publicly shamed by a society that revelled in her fall from grace.”

The series is directed by Anne Sewitsky and produced by Chris Ballantyne. Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Diarmuid McKeown, and Delyth Scudamore for Blueprint Pictures, Lucy Richer for the BBC, Phelps, Anne Sewitsky, Foy, Kate Triggs, and Dominic Treadwell-Collins serve as executive producers.

A Very British Scandal, Limited Series Premiere, 2022, Prime Video