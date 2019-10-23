Sneak Peek at Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ ‘A Merry Christmas Match’ (PHOTOS)

Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey star in A Merry Christmas Match, a new original movie premiering Friday, October 25 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as part of the network’s annual Miracles of Christmas programming event.

Corey Calvin (Newbrough) works in the small-town antiques shop her late father opened and her mom tries to keep afloat. When real estate heir and Los Angeles hunk Ryder Donnelly (Massey) comes into the store to browse, more than Christmas lights twinkle in Corey’s shop. As their relationship warms, Ryder implores Corey to think about what they might have between them.

A Merry Christmas Match, Premiere, Friday, October 25, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries