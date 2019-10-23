Sneak Peek at Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ ‘A Merry Christmas Match’ (PHOTOS)

Rick and Christina Gables
1 Comment
A Merry Christmas Match Final Image Assets
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: The Ninth House/Tina Thorpe
Ashley Newbrough in A Merry Christmas Match
Crown Media / The Ninth House / Tina Thorpe

Ashley Newbrough

A Merry Christmas Match - Kyle Dean Maseey, Ashley Newbrough, John DeLuca, Lindsey Gort
Crown Media / The Ninth House / Tina Thorpe

Kyle Dean Maseey, Ashley Newbrough, John DeLuca, Lindsey Gort

A Merry Christmas Match - Ashley Newbrough, Lindsey Gort
Crown Media / The Ninth House / Tina Thorpe

Ashley Newbrough, Lindsey Gort

A Merry Christmas Match - Julian Dancygero, Ella Shapiro, Bryce Hall, Samuel Engelen, Cassette Wolcott, Reagan Hish
Crown Media/The Ninth House/Tina Thorpe

Julian Dancygero, Ella Shapiro, Bryce Hall, Samuel Engelen, Cassette Wolcott, Reagan Hish

A Merry Christmas Match - Cassette Wolcott, Reagan Hish
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: The Ninth House/Tina Thorpe

Cassette Wolcott, Reagan Hish

A Merry Christmas Match - Ashley Newbrough and Stepfanie Kramer
Crown Media / The Ninth House / Tina Thorpe

Ashley Newbrough, Stepfanie Kramer

A Merry Christmas Match - Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey
Crown Media / The Ninth House / Tina Thorpe

Ashley Newbrough, Kyle Dean Masse

Ashley Newbrough dancing with Kyle Dean Massey in A Merry Christmas Match
Crown / The Ninth House / Tina Thorpe

Kyle Dean Massey, Ashley Newbrough

1 of

Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey star in A Merry Christmas Match, a new original movie premiering Friday, October 25 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as part of the network’s annual Miracles of Christmas programming event.

Corey Calvin (Newbrough) works in the small-town antiques shop her late father opened and her mom tries to keep afloat. When real estate heir and Los Angeles hunk Ryder Donnelly (Massey) comes into the store to browse, more than Christmas lights twinkle in Corey’s shop.  As their relationship warms, Ryder implores Corey to think about what they might have between them.

Click through the picture gallery above for a sneak peek at the original movie!

A Merry Christmas Match, Premiere, Friday, October 25, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

