Tamera Mowry-Housley & Brooks Darnell Star in ‘A Christmas Miracle’ (PHOTOS)

Tamera Mowry-Housley, Brooks Darnell and Barry Bostwick star in A Christmas Miracle, a new original movie premiering Thursday, November 14 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as part of the network’s annual Miracles of Christmas programming event.

Optimistic and upbeat single mom Emma Sanderson (Mowry-Housley) has just moved to Denver with her young son and has landed a temporary job as an executive assistant at a lifestyle magazine. Hoping to eventually write for the magazine, Emma is looking for a Christmas miracle to write about for the magazine’s big holiday issue.

While following her lead on the story, Emma discovers unexpected romance with the magazine’s photographer Marcus Welsh (Darnell), and becomes inspired to bring about a real-life Christmas miracle for a lonely local street musician known as Santa Dean (Bostwick).

A Christmas Miracle, Premiere, Thursday, November 14, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries