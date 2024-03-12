9-1-1 returns for its seventh season on March 14, and ABC went all out to celebrate the premiere with a red carpet and party with the stars and showrunner/executive producer Tim Minear present at Spring Place in Beverly Hills.

Angela Bassett (Athena), Peter Krause (Bobby), Oliver Stark (Buck), Aisha Hinds (Hen), Kenneth Choi (Chimney), Ryan Guzman (Eddie), and Jennifer Love Hewitt (Maddie) were on hand for the event. Check out the photos above and below.

9-1-1 is moving to ABC after airing its first six seasons on Fox. “The day-to-day of the show feels very much the same,” Stark told TV Insider. “I think the only thing that feels different, I would say, is just the level of freshness and excitement, and it feeling like the rightful home for it and that being felt in the cast and the crew and the creators. And yeah, I think there’s just an overall feeling of being settled in our rightful home and being excited about it.”

The show is also celebrating its 100th episode this season (and had a cake-cutting event). “When those emergencies do reflect things going on in the characters’ lives, that’s when the show, for me, is really thriving,” Stark noted. “Obviously, there are emergencies, but it also leans very heavy on character. At this point, we’ll have spent 100 episodes with these characters. It’s nice to let them be and just look at their lives and explore where they are a little bit as we look back and think about all we’ve done and all that culminating.”

Scroll down to check out photos from the premiere red carpet.

9-1-1, Season 7 Premiere, Thursday, March 14, 8/7c, ABC