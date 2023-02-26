7 Burning Questions for ‘9-1-1’ Season 6’s Spring Return

Thanks to the first promo for 9-1-1‘s spring return, we know it’s getting off to a shocking start.

In the March 6 premiere, a dry thunderstorm rolls over Los Angeles, bringing in a series of lightning strikes emergencies for the 118 all over the city. But the first responders will also be busy off the clock as well. Bobby (Peter Krause) sends Athena (Angela Bassett) and May (Corinne Massiah) undercover at the rehab facility he’s investigating following his AA sponsor’s death. Plus, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) dreads her parents’ visit, while Chimney (Kenneth Choi) is surprised when Albert (John Harlan Kim) shows up.

With that in mind, as well as where the Fox drama left off for Buck (Oliver Stark), Hen (Aisha Hinds), and others, scroll down for a look at our burning questions for its return.

9-1-1, Midseason Return, Monday, March 6, 8/7c, Fox