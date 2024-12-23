What We Need to See Happen in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’s Final Episodes

Kevin Estrada / FOX

In the fall final, Owen was offered the job of New York City fire chief. He was ready to take it, too, until he noticed Judd’s drinking. That allowed them to pick up a thread that was deleted from the series premiere in 2020. “We had a chance to put back that promise that Owen made in the pilot, which we cut, to these fallen firefighters, and that was that he would always be there for them,” Raisani explained. “And so as we were looking at what’s the most fitting end to this series, I really was thinking Owen’s first priority coming down to Texas was to get his son healthy and to help his son beat his addiction and survive. And if you look at T.K., he’s doing fantastic. And the firehouse, which had been decimated by this explosion in the pilot and everybody killed, is thriving. And so I think at the top of Episode 9, when that higher calling comes from New York City and he’s reminded of those promises that he made, it just felt, to me, like a beautiful kind of home song for him to give him some full circle and to start thinking about the end of the show and where do we leave Owen, our main character.”

He continued, “His history is in New York and I think 9/11 never has left. I mean, that’s a fundamental part of Owen’s DNA.” The co-showrunner also said the door isn’t completely closed on that offer, though Owen turned it down. And while we do think that Owen will be moving up in his career by the end of the show (and that he should)—as long as he survives—we’re not quite sure if that will mean in Austin or New York.