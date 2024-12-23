What We Need to See Happen in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’s Final Episodes
With only three episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star left to go, we can’t help but think about what the show needs to accomplish in that time—and there’s a lot to cover.
After all, there’s an asteroid heading for Austin, Tommy’s (Gina Torres) health, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) plan to adopt T.K.’s half-brother Jonah, Judd’s (Jim Parrack) drinking, Owen’s (Rob Lowe) job offer, and more. And yes, those things and others need to be resolved. But there are also moments we need to see happen before the February 3 series finale, like joy for a fan-favorite couple, everyone together for some fun, and everyone surviving.
Below, we take a look at those and more things we need to see in the final episodes. Let us know what makes your list in the comments section.
9-1-1: Lone Star, Returns, Monday, January 20, 8/7c, Fox