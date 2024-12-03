Never Miss An Alert from The 126 For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

“126 forever.”

9-1-1: Lone Star is going out with a bang … and possibly the end of the world! But what else would you expect from this franchise, which goes big with its multi-episode emergencies to start and end a season? There are only three episodes left of the Fox drama, which returns on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 8/7c. (The series finale will air on Monday, February 3, 2025.)

As the trailer for the final episodes begins, Owen (Rob Lowe) says he has an announcement and promises, “It’s not the end of the world.” But then everyone receives an Emergency Alert to their phones: “Asteroid Threat To Austin In Approximately 1 Hour. Seek Immediate Shelter. This Is Not a Drill.” That, of course, leads to Owen saying, “So maybe it is the end of the world.”

There is an asteroid heading for Austin, and it could either split into a million tiny pieces or become a statewide extinction event. Watch the video above for more, including what looks like the 126 in some serious danger, Judd (Jim Parrack) angry with his phone on a table open to a text (perhaps from Grace?), and more.

The fall finale left off with Carlos (Rafael Silva) solving his father’s murder and realizing he’s ready to adopt T.K.’s (Ronen Rubinstein) half-brother with his husband and Owen getting a job offer that would bring him back to New York but turning it down after discovering how much Judd’s been drinking.

Looking to the final two episodes, co-showrunner Rashad Raisani told TV Insider, “Everyone gets pushed to their extreme limit and some past it, to be honest. We have some of our most insane apocalyptic emergencies in 11 and 12. It’s basically a combination of The Last of Us and Chernobyl. And so it mirrors where all of the characters are, and most of them are in an apocalyptic space for one reason or another.”

9-1-1: Lone Star, Returns, Monday, January 20, 2025, 8/7c, Fox