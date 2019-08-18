Where Are the Stars of the Other ‘90210’ Now? (PHOTOS)

Eggold may have the best post-90210 success story: He starred in NBC’s The Blacklist and its spinoff, The Blacklist: Redemption, and then landed his current lead role as Dr. Max Goodwin in NBC’s New Amsterdam.

Loughlin starred in Hallmark’s drama When Calls the Heart and Garage Sale Mystery TV movie series. More recently, she and her husband were arrested for their alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scheme.

Since 90210 ended, Lanter has starred as Roman in the CW romance Star-Crossed and as Wyatt Logan in the NBC drama Timeless. Next year, you’ll see him in the Netflix superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy.

Steger was last seen in a 2018 episode of the Paramount Network comedy American Woman, though his IMDb filmography teases that he has “Untitled Steger Project” in development.

Stroup starred as Max Hardy in the Fox drama The Following and as Joy Meachum in Marvel’s Netflix drama Iron Fist. On the big screen, she played Lt. Sullivan in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

McCord has appeared in the shows Secrets and Lies, Lucifer, The Night Shift, and Beauty & the Beast in recent years. Her latest TV role is that Claudia in the 2018 Pop comedy Let’s Get Physical.

Wilds starred as DeeVee in the VH1 drama The Breaks and as Joshua Beck in the Fox miniseries Shots Fired. Perhaps more notably, he played Adele’s love interest in the 2015 music video for “Hello.”

Grimes hasn’t been seen on screen much since 90210 ended. She did play a homicide detective in The Detail, but that Canadian procedural was canceled in 2018 after one season.

The stars of Fox’s 1990s teen soap Beverly Hills, 90210 are back in the spotlight, thanks to the same network’s meta-revival, BH90210. The stars of The CW’s 90210, though? Not so much.

BH90210 star Ian Ziering recently took a shot at 90210, telling reporters, “We were on for 10 years, they were on for five. Which is a success, but no one’s going to make a remake of that show, with all due respect. Often imitated but never duplicated.”

He has a point: 90210 never seemed to match the cultural impact of its predecessor. Still, out of deference to the show’s fans, it’s time to check in with its stars. Click through the gallery above to see what they’ve been up to since 90210 ended in 2013.