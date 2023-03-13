All of the Must-See Oscars 2023 After Party Moments (PHOTOS)
Hollywood’s biggest night for film was a joyous one, both during the 2023 Oscars and after, as the stars (including the winners) celebrated, both backstage and at the parties.
Considering how great of a night it was for Everything Everywhere All at Once — seven wins, including for Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), and Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis) — it’s no surprise the cast seems to be having the most fun after the awards show. Also in a celebratory mood: Best Actor Brendan Fraser.
Scroll down for a look at the stars backstage at the Oscars, as well as in attendance at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party and the Governors Ball.
