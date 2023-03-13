All of the Must-See Oscars 2023 After Party Moments (PHOTOS)

Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, Jonathan Majors, Michael B. Jordan, and Ke Huy Quan at 2023 Oscars
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Hollywood’s biggest night for film was a joyous one, both during the 2023 Oscars and after, as the stars (including the winners) celebrated, both backstage and at the parties.

Considering how great of a night it was for Everything Everywhere All at Once — seven wins, including for Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), and Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis) — it’s no surprise the cast seems to be having the most fun after the awards show. Also in a celebratory mood: Best Actor Brendan Fraser.

Scroll down for a look at the stars backstage at the Oscars, as well as in attendance at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party and the Governors Ball.

The Cast of 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' at 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Wang, Stephanie Hsu, Daniel Scheinert, Ke Huy Quan, and Dan Kwan of Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ke Huy Quan Brendan Fraser at 2023 Oscars
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan, Leland Fraser, Holden Fraser, Brendan Fraser, and Jeanne Moore

Troy Kotsur, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ariana DeBose at 2023 Oscars
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Troy Kotsur, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ariana DeBose

Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, and Jamie Lee Curtis at 2023 Oscars
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, and Jamie Lee Curtis

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance at 2023 Oscars
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance

Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan at 2023 Oscars
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long at 2023 Oscars
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long

Ana de Armas and Ke Huy Quan at 2023 Oscars
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Ana de Armas and Ke Huy Quan

S. S. Rajamouli, M. M. Keeravani, Chandrabose, and Rahul Sipligunj at 2023 Oscars
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

S. S. Rajamouli, M. M. Keeravani, Chandrabose, and Rahul Sipligunj

Shawn Mendes and Andrew Garfield at 2023 Oscars
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes and Andrew Garfield

Holden Fletcher Fraser, Leland Francis Fraser, Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore at 2023 Oscars
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Holden Fletcher Fraser, Leland Francis Fraser, Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore

Cast and crew of 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' at 2023 Oscars
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The cast and crew of Everything Everywhere All at Once

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora at 2023 Oscars
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

Michelle Yeoh and Florence Pugh at 2023 Oscars
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Michelle Yeoh and Florence Pugh

Wanda Sykes and Michael B. Jordan at 2023 Oscars
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Wanda Sykes and Michael B. Jordan

Ruth Carter at 2023 Oscars
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Ruth Carter

Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser at 2023 Oscars
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser

Ke Huy Quan at 2023 Oscars
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

