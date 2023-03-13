Oh, what a night! History was made at the 2023 Oscars as Everything Everywhere All at Once enjoyed a near clean sweep of the night’s biggest awards. And with the big wins came audience reactions that were just delicious.

From a production standpoint, no one had a bigger night than the production studio A24. They won every single major category thanks to Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Whale.

The former won Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Directing, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing. The latter won Best Actor and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, making A24 the first studio to win all of these categories in one night.

Netflix‘s All Quiet on the Western Front was the night’s other big winner, snagging Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best International Feature Film, and Best Original Score.

Ruth E. Carter became the second Black woman in history to win two Oscars in any category for her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costume design. And with her Best Actress win, Michelle Yeoh became the first woman who identifies as Asian to win Best Actress.

The “identifies as Asian” descriptor is important, as the only other Asian Best Actress nominee, Merle Oberon, hid her South Asian heritage to avoid discrimination in 1930s Hollywood. Her heritage wasn’t revealed until her death in 1979.

Yeoh is also the first woman of color to win Best Actress since Halle Berry became the first in 2002. Berry had the honor of presenting the Oscar to Yeoh, making for an emotional moment for them both.

See that moment and more in the best Oscars reactions gallery below.