2023 Oscars Best Reaction Shots: Stephanie Hsu’s Michelle Yeoh Scream & More (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
2023 Oscars best reaction photos
Kevin Winter/Getty Images; ABC

The Oscars

 More

Oh, what a night! History was made at the 2023 Oscars as Everything Everywhere All at Once enjoyed a near clean sweep of the night’s biggest awards. And with the big wins came audience reactions that were just delicious.

From a production standpoint, no one had a bigger night than the production studio A24. They won every single major category thanks to Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Whale.

The former won Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Directing, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing. The latter won Best Actor and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, making A24 the first studio to win all of these categories in one night.

Netflix‘s All Quiet on the Western Front was the night’s other big winner, snagging Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best International Feature Film, and Best Original Score.

Oscars 2023: The Complete Winners List
Related

Oscars 2023: The Complete Winners List

Ruth E. Carter became the second Black woman in history to win two Oscars in any category for her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costume design. And with her Best Actress win, Michelle Yeoh became the first woman who identifies as Asian to win Best Actress.

The “identifies as Asian” descriptor is important, as the only other Asian Best Actress nominee, Merle Oberon, hid her South Asian heritage to avoid discrimination in 1930s Hollywood. Her heritage wasn’t revealed until her death in 1979.

Yeoh is also the first woman of color to win Best Actress since Halle Berry became the first in 2002. Berry had the honor of presenting the Oscar to Yeoh, making for an emotional moment for them both.

See that moment and more in the best Oscars reactions gallery below.

Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis react to Michelle Yeoh's Best Actress win at 2023 Oscars
ABC

Stephanie Hsu reacts to Michelle Yeoh's Best Actress win

Andrew Garfield in the audience during the 2023 Oscars
ABC

Andrew Garfield reacts to Jimmy Kimmel slap joke

Michelle Yeoh reacts to winning Best Actress at the 2023 Oscars
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh reacts to winning Best Actress

Brendan Fraser hugs his sons while accepting the award for Best Actor at the 2023 Oscars
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Brendan Fraser hugs his sons after winning Best Actor

Halle Berry and Michelle Yeoh embrace as Yeoh accepts the award for Best Actress at the 2023 Oscars
ABC

Halle Berry gives Michelle Yeoh her historic Oscar

Ke Huy Quan accepts the award for Best Picture from Harrison Ford at the 2023 Oscars
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Harrison Ford & Ke Huy Quan reunite as 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins Best Picture

Michelle Yeoh, Halle Berry, and Jessica Chastain walk off stage arm-in-arm after Yeoh wins Best Actress at the 2023 Oscars
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh, Halle Berry & Jessica Chastain walk off stage arm-in-arm

Ke Huy Quan reacts to winning Best Supporting Actor at the 2023 Oscars
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan reacts to winning Best Supporting Actor

Jamie Lee Curtis reacts to winning Best Supporting Actress at the 2023 Oscars
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis reacts to winning Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, Ke Huy Quan, Troy Kotsur, and Jamie Lee Curtis react backstage to their Best Supporting Actor and Actress wins at the 2023 Oscars
Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Ariana DeBose, Ke Huy Quan, Troy Kotsur & Jamie Lee Curtis pose backstage after supporting acting wins

Guillermo del Toro smiles with his Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the 2023 Oscars
Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Guillermo del Toro smiles with his Oscar for Best Animated Feature

Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan backstage with Best Cinematography winner James Friend at the 2023 Oscars
Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Best Cinematography winner James Friend is stunned by his win with presenters Jonathan Majors & Michael B. Jordan

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert pose backstage with their Oscars for Best Original Screenplay at the 2023 Oscars
A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

The Daniels do a happy dance backstage after winning Best Original Screenplay

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield backstage with Best Adapted Screenplay winner Sarah Polley at the 2023 Oscars
Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield celebrate with Best Adapted Screenplay winner Sarah Polley

Ernestine Hipper reacts to winning Best Production Design backstage at the 2023 Oscars
Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

All Quiet on the Western Front's Ernestine Hipper backstage after winning Best Production Design

Mark Taylor and James H. Mather react to their Best Sound award backstage at the 2023 Oscars
Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Top Gun: Maverick's Mark Taylor & James H. Mather walk backstage with their Best Sound awards

Ruth E. Carter stands backstage with her Oscar for Best Costume Design at the 2023 Oscars
Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Ruth E. Carter poses backstage with her second Oscar for Black Panther costume design

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan celebrate with Michelle Yeoh while accepting the Best Director award for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' during the 2023 Oscars
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh celebrates with The Daniels as they win Best Directing for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan and Ke Huy Quan react to The Daniels winning Best Directing at the 2023 Oscars
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Daniels & Ke Huy Quan celebrate in the audience after their Best Directing win

Documentary Short Subject winners for
Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Documentary Short Subject winners Kartiki Gonsalves & Guneet Monga pose proudly with their awards backstage

Dan Kwan reacts to winning Best Director at the 2023 Oscars
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Daniel Kwan has a 'pinch me' moment after winning Best Directing with Daniel Scheinert

Best Original Song winners for 'Naatu Naatu' from
Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Best Original Song winners Chandrabose & M. M. Keeravani bask in their victory glow

Michelle Yeoh, Theresa Steele Page, Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Tallie Medel and Stephanie Hsu accept the award for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu cries as Everything Everywhere All at Once wins Best Picture, James Hong holds the award with pride

The Oscars

Andrew Garfield

Ariana DeBose

Brendan Fraser

Daniel Kwan

Daniel Scheinert

Florence Pugh

Guillermo del Toro

Halle Berry

Harrison Ford

James Hong

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jessica Chastain

Jimmy Kimmel

Jonathan Majors

Ke Huy Quan

Michael B. Jordan

Michelle Yeoh

Sarah Polley

Stephanie Hsu

Troy Kotsur

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Yvette Nicole Brown at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Premiere
1
Yvette Nicole Brown to Guest on ‘General Hospital’ in Sonya Eddy Tribute
Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Brendan Fraser - 2023 Oscars
2
Oscars 2023: The Complete Winners List
Oliver Stark in '9-1-1'
3
Daniel’s Alive?! Buck’s Confused After Lightning Strike in ‘9-1-1’ Sneak Peek
4
Oscars Viewers Call Out ‘In Memoriam’ for Snubbing Charlbi Dean & More
2023 Oscars red carpet arrivals
5
Oscars 2023: See Your Favorite Stars on the Red Carpet