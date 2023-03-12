The Oscars were filled with wins for Everything Everywhere All at Once including lead actress Michelle Yeoh, who broke more than one record with her triumph.

Along with becoming the first Malaysian to win an Oscar, she’s also the first Southeast Asian actress to win in the Best Leading Actress category. Moving viewers with her role as Evelyn in the film which transcends genre, Yeoh took to the stage and appeared a bit overcome with emotion as she delivered her acceptance speech.

“Thank you, thank you,” she began bewildered. “For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dream big and dreams do come true.”

As she carried on, Yeoh noted, “and ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are past your prime. Never give up. I wouldn’t be standing here tonight without the Daniels, without A24, without my amazing cast and crew, without everyone who was involved with Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

She went on to dedicate her award to her mother, shouting out all moms as well. “I have to dedicate this to my mom,” she said, adding, “all the moms in the world because they are really the superheroes, and without them, none of us would be here tonight.” She also went on to call out her family in Malaysia with, “I love you guys. I’m bringing this home to you and also to my extended family in Hong Kong, where I started my career.”

Yeoh is just one of many winners from the EEAAO team as the film took home seven awards including Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan and Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis. as well as Best Picture.

What did you think of Yeoh’s win? Let us know in the comments section, below, and don’t miss her Oscar-winning turn in EEAAO now.