16 Most Shocking True Crime Docs of 2023: ‘The Devil on Trial,’ ‘Shiny Happy People’ & More

Some of 2023’s most shocking TV came from the deep dives into true crime stories. And in fact, a subject of one of 2023’s most memorable true crime documentaries, Alex Murdaugh, was on trial for his alleged nefarious deeds for the first months of this year.

Looking back on this year in TV, we knew this genre needed to be showcased. Here are TV Insider Magazine’s 16 picks for the most shocking true crime docs of the year, in no particular order. Serial killers, cult leaders, fraudsters, demons and, yes, telemarketers lead this year’s notorious crop of bingeable docs, all available now.

