‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Ups Brianna Baker to Series Regular for Season 3

Brianna Baker isn’t going anywhere on 9-1-1: Lone Star.

The actress, who recurred as paramedic Nancy Gillian in the first two seasons of the Fox first responder drama, has been promoted to series regular for Season 3. Lone Star will return in January 2022.

“Brianna is just fantastic. She was there as sort of a supporting character in the first year, and then when I saw what she did in the second half of the volcano episode this year, I was like, ‘Wow, this incredible actor has been right under my nose,'” showrunner Tim Minear tells TV Insider. “And I couldn’t wait to start writing stuff for her. So next season Briana is going to be a regular on the show. She’s earned it…you’ll definitely start to find out more about Nancy.”

Nancy will continue to work with Captain Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) and T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) — who switched over to being a paramedic after the 126 lost Tim Rosewater (Mark Elias) during the volcano episode. In Season 2, she became more incorporated into the group, including hanging out with the others off-shift.

Though Tommy briefly considered quitting — to stay at home with her kids following her husband Charles’ (Derek Webster) death — her daughters were the ones to convince her to return to work where she belongs in the finale. However, working at the 126 isn’t exactly an option right now and not because of the damage done by the arsonist. The second season ended with the soon-to-be deputy chief Billy Tyson (Billy Burke) announcing he was shutting down the firehouse. Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe), who turned down the promotion, promptly punched him.

“It’s going to be a long way home,” Minear teases, but offers hope: “I don’t think I’m going to keep them separated for too long, though.”

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 3, January 2022, Fox