‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Must-See Moments From the Reunion, Part 2 (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 12, Episode 19, “Atlanta Reunion, Part 2.”]

Married at First Sight wraps up a chaotic 12th season with Part 2 of its “Atlanta Reunion,” the finale episode.

More drama ensues as the participants, experts, and host reflect on the season’s run and where they all are now. Below, we’re breaking down the key moments from the pivotal installment so beware of spoilers ahead.

Chris Cools Down

After Pastor Dwight made a surprise appearance in Part 1, Chris was fed up and walked out of the taping but as Part 2 picked up, Paige convinced him to come back for the rest of their interview. There was one condition though, Pastor Dwight was not allowed to return to set. Chris then takes the opportunity to apologize to Paige again and says she deserves a redo with the process. After Chris leaves, Paige gets some one-on-one time with host Kevin Frazier who hears about how traumatic her experience was. One of Paige’s friends also joins the reunion to express her thoughts and commends Paige for showing such grace under pressure.

Jacob & Haley

In terms of Haley and Jacob, they’re still estranged and on different pages. He describes their marriage as eight weeks of hell and claims Haley hated him as a husband. She gets defensive and claims that he always assumed what she was thinking but never took time to connect. Ultimately, they wish each other the best, but don’t have any plans to be friends considering their considerably different outlooks on life.

Guy Talk

All of the men except for Chris gather for a special chat with the host and share that they stay in touch with one another through text. One issue they discuss is Jacob’s uncertainty over whether Haley lied to him about a girl’s night in Vegas that turned into a couples’ gathering without him. The men confirm that it began as a girl’s night but ended up extending to husbands.

The Experts

Dr. Viviana Coles, Pastor Cal Roberson, and Dr. Pepper Schwartz agree that one of the biggest issues of the season was that Chris was a completely different person during the interview process and afterward. Like most viewers, they are just as horrified by his behavior this season, but for the most part, they stand by their matches believing that even Haley and Jacob could have made things work if they were each more willing to try.

Group Chat

In the final moments of the episode, the participants reflect on their experiences and fan reactions. Vincent admits he gets a lot of questions about the conversation he had with the stripper at the bachelor party. Meanwhile, Clara asks for viewers to show some kindness because, at the end of the day, these are all real people. Jacob’s love for the ’80s is recognized in a brief montage and Paige says that she’s taking care of herself with therapy. The evening concludes with a fun video message featuring former couples who ask the reunion participants some questions.

Along with bidding Season 12 farewell, the reunion also announces that next season will take place in Texas, teasing that the search for participants is already underway. Stay tuned and catch Couples Cam in the meantime on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 13, TBA, Lifetime