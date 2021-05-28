All Elite Wrestling’s Britt Baker Going for Gold at ‘Double or Nothing’

The Britt Baker today in All Elite Wrestling is not the same person who signed with the company during its inception in 2019. Over the last year, the 30-year-old truly found herself as a performer, bringing out newfound confidence. As a result, this real-life dentist is starting to show some teeth on the microphone and in the ring.

Baker’s series of bloody battles against the likes of Thunder Rosa has earned her respect among peers and fans alike. At May 30’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, the star looks to dethrone women’s champion Hikaru Shida. Ahead of the anticipated match, Dr. Baker DMD is in to discuss her evolution and plans to become the face of AEW.

Dynamite is moving to TBS in 2022. Rampage premieres August 13 on TNT with four annual specials planned. What do you think that means for AEW?



Britt Baker: Another night on mainstream TV for us is absolutely everything we’ve wanted and then some. We’re the new kids on the block, the rebels, the rowdy kids that don’t shut up. I think that is what makes us so charming. That being said, it doesn’t matter what network we’re on, it will always be “The Britt Show.” TBS just so happens to be the appropriate letters. Finally, I can make a Britt shirt that says “The Britt Show TBS.”

How does it feel to have the respect of peers and fans?

That’s something that really hits me in the feels. It’s no secret that I was not a fan favorite when AEW started. I was constantly being told on social media that I didn’t belong on TV. You hear that enough times, and it really gets to you. Who turned the tables on them? Me. I’m the face of professional wrestling right now. There is nothing more satisfying than to give them all the middle finger. But even when I do, they cheer for me. I love it. There is one person who never doubted me, and that’s Tony Khan. Now I’m leading his company into more primetime TV.

Tony Khan saw the story unfolding between you and Thunder Rosa and put you in the first women’s main event in Dynamite history.

It really elevated AEW. We had two women beating the s–t out of each other and bleeding profusely. There were thumbtacks, tables. We’re doing things many of the guys wouldn’t do. For myself, personally, it was something I will never forget. I had a feeling, but I never thought in a million years that the match would have gone over as good as it did. I think because of that match I will forever be remembered in professional wrestling to some degree. You can’t ask for anything else.

Are you ready for AEW to hit the road again in July?

I’m nervous but excited because it kind of feels like a first date all over again with the fans. For me, I’m a whole new person. I’m excited, but you can’t help but be nervous. Do I still remember how to do this in front of 10,000 or more fans? At the end of the day, we are All Elite Wrestling, and that driving force is the wrestling fans.

Do you feel you have more creative freedom now given your success?

Early on I did have a lot of help from Tony, Cody [Rhodes], Chris Jericho, Kenny [Omega]. Now I know who I am, and there is nobody who can tell you who you are better than yourself. Now it’s a lot of me sitting down one-on-one with Tony Khan and me throwing out ideas. That’s what you see on TV. I’m very much trusted with my promos now, which is crazy because a year ago I really didn’t know how to hold a microphone. Tony really let me off my training wheels, but he waited until he knew I was ready.

What do you make of the steps forward when it comes to giving the women more time on Dynamite?

Everybody wants to be in the top spot. That’s good. Competition creates the best possible versions of ourselves. I think it’s a matter of patience. We still just need more time to develop the women, the brand, and what our division is, and what it stands for and really capitalize on our strengths. We’re getting there.

As your profile grows, what is life in the dental office like?

The big thing is when they sit down in the chair. That’s always an interesting conversation. It’s manageable, but it’s a thing with fans contacting the dental office and sending fan mail. Fans, don’t send mail to the dental office. It is not going to be opened and sent right back to where it came from.

Do you have wrestlers who are clients?

A ton. I take pride in that they trust me with their teeth and oral health. I have some of my best friends who come in and are like, “No, I don’t want you looking at my teeth.” I always take pride when a colleague trusts me.

You’ve gotten words of praise from Bayley, who is making her own moves in WWE. It’s nice to see you all supporting one another.

I’m a massive Bayley fan. I was watching Bayley matches when I was first training. When I was first hitting the wrestling ring, the Sasha [Banks] and Bayley TakeOver matches were my favorite. I watch them to this day. It’s kind of cool when your heroes become colleagues, even though we are in different companies. We’re both role models. I watch her and like to think she watches me and what I’m doing. It’s awesome and empowering to have that support.

What do you think about AEW working with other companies like Impact Wrestling? Is there a dream match you want to see for yourself?

Personally, I would love to see Deonna Purrazzo come through the forbidden door. She is one of my best friends and arguably one of the best technical wrestlers in the world. She is amazing.. When she was released from WWE, she was told in a roundabout way she wasn’t good enough. Now she is one of the faces in Impact Wrestling. I was similar in that I was told I wasn’t ready, and now I’m the face of All Elite Wrestling. Our paths are paralleling, so it would be amazing to be in the ring with her.

You’re facing a familiar opponent in Shida at Double or Nothing. What have you taken from your past matches with her?

Shida is by far the hardest-hitting, the most calculating, intelligent in-ring competitor I’ve ever been in the ring with. I think she is really the first person to show me fear in the ring when she broke my nose. Unfortunately, for her, it’s the best thing to happen to me because I’m a whole new version of myself. I know I’m the face of the women’s division, arguably the face of AEW. I know I need to have a title around my waist to back up the s–t that I’m talking about. That’s fine. I’m going to do that at Double or Nothing.

What would it mean for you to be the women’s champion?

Shida has been such a strong champion with everything we’ve gone through, especially in the women’s division. We’ve had so many injuries, travel restrictions with international talent. The Britt a year ago, I don’t know if I could have done that. That title needs me as much as I need it to prove the validity of both. There is no better time and person to me to take the women’s championship and run with it to the moon.

