Donnie Wahlberg Talks Wife Jenny McCarthy Not Recognizing Him on ‘The Masked Singer’

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 5 semifinals.]

If you had no idea who was under the Cluedle Doo mask — the celebrity giving clues about the contestants throughout The Masked Singer Season 5 — don’t feel too bad: His wife didn’t guess right, either.

The semifinals not only sent home another celebrity (Omarion’s Yeti), it also revealed that singer and actor Donnie Wahlberg has been the one lurking backstage as Cluedle Doo all season…and his wife, panelist Jenny McCarthy was shocked. (She guessed Akon.)

In the post-unmasking interview, Wahlberg wondered if his costume played a role in confusing her. “The talons and the claws really impaired my dancing and you know my moves,” he pointed out to her. “She knows how I move my hips and everything I do, and it actually probably helped disguise my moves and gesticulations that you might have picked up on had I not been in the costume.”

“Maybe she was told she couldn’t guess her hubby any more since she’d already guessed me 112 times per season for four years,” he then wrote on Twitter following the episode.

Maybe she was told she couldn’t guess her hubby any more since she’d already guessed me 112 times per season for four years. 🤣😉@MaskedSingerFOX 🎭🎤 https://t.co/eLF1AWXKHk pic.twitter.com/68yO6DVbD3 — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) May 20, 2021

Mrs W aka @JennyMcCarthy is still embarrassed that she didn’t guess me — after guessing me 348 times in the four previous seasons of #TheMaskedSinger 🤣❤️@MaskedSingerFOX 🎭🎤 pic.twitter.com/NryvzVEJkT — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) May 20, 2021

As for McCarthy, “this is gonna take a while to get over. The shame,” she admitted in a tweet with a video of the couple. “I shook my ass, you didn’t recognize that either,” he pointed out, and she argued that the tail got in the way. Watch the entire video below.

This is gonna take a while to get over. The shame. Thank God @DonnieWahlberg still loves me. Amazing job tonight mister. I love you. #themaskedsinger pic.twitter.com/Zwhi3VujKf — Jenny McC-Wahlberg (@JennyMcCarthy) May 20, 2021

As for why Wahlberg joined The Masked Singer for Season 5, he gave two reasons: to see his wife and for the New Kids on the Block fans.

“I’m supposed to have golden ears and I didn’t recognize my husband’s voice,” McCarthy lamented after the unmasking. (She won the Golden Ear trophy in Season 4 for having the most correct first impression guesses out of all the panelists.)

Watch his unmasking and performance of “Return of the Mack” by Mark Morrison below.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox