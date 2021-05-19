Will Kevin & Madison Actually Get Married on ‘This Is Us’?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 5, Episode 15 of This Is Us, “Jerry 2.0.”]

This Is Us is less than a week away from concluding its fifth season and doubts about Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison’s (Caitlin Thompson) impending wedding continue to arise.

The unlikely pair have beaten the odds for the most part going from a one-night stand to future spouses, but in the most recent installment, “Jerry 2.0,” certain moments at their bachelor and bachelorette parties forced both Kevin and Madison to take pause and evaluate their relationship.

Kevin’s resolve to Madison began to waver when he ran into his ex Zoe (Melanie Liburd) in the prior episode. An innocent comment about his ability to go with the flow and compromise in a relationship seemed to irk Kevin, but when his childhood sweetheart Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) gave him a call, that range of doubt grew.

After a conversation with Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Nicky (Griffin Dunne), Miguel (Jon Huertas), and Toby (Chris Sullivan), Kevin’s confidence in Madison seemed to strengthen. Unfortunately, Madison’s certainty of marrying Kevin weakened in the final moments of the episode as she dwelled on his newlywed game response to the question of where he sees her and him in the future.

Kevin’s non-answer was definitely lacking, and whether or not this should be a red flag or not, it’s unclear. And then there’s the pattern of Kevin’s exes surfacing in the most recent episodes. Along with teasing Sophie and Zoe’s acknowledgment of Kevin’s engagement and children was Cassidy’s (Jennifer Morrison).

Sure, Cassidy and Kevin were no more than a brief fling, but they definitely connected on a somewhat deep level during their time together helping Nicky sober up in Season 4. She’s the only “ex” who has yet to resurface before the wedding, which makes us wonder… could she pop up at the nuptials?

Only time will tell and one thing’s for certain, Kevin and Madison’s wedding doesn’t seem like a sure bet heading into the Season 5 finale. Let’s hope they prove us wrong.

This Is Us, Season 5 Finale, Tuesday, May 25, 10/9c, NBC