‘Survivor’ Returns to the CBS Lineup for Seasons 41 & 42

CBS has unveiled its lineup for the 2021-2022 TV season and while plenty of new titles are on the way, one fan-favorite is poised to make a triumphant return as Survivor gears up for its 41st and 42nd seasons.

Viewers were last given an update on Survivor‘s upcoming season in March when it was announced that production had begun in Fiji. “I will see you on the island for Survivor 41!” host Jeff Probst had tweeted, sharing his excitement over the return to filming with fans.

Shooting on the reality competition was delayed, like many other shows, due to COVID-19 safety issues. But now a whole new group of competitors will attempt to outwit, outplay, and outlast each other on Season 41 in the fall and Season 42 next spring. Exact premiere dates are yet to be determined.

“This season, we proved we could create a winning schedule against seemingly insurmountable odds,” said CBS Entertainment’s president, Kelly Kahl. “Next season, we aim to repeat that success with bold, strategic scheduling moves designed to strengthen nights and maximize flow across the week.”

Survivor will hold onto its 8/7c timeslot on Wednesdays when the show returns this fall. Joining the long-running program on that night are Tough As Nails with The Amazing Race‘s Phil Keoghan and the highly-anticipated revival CSI: Vegas. Stay tuned for an exact premiere date for Survivor‘s upcoming seasons.

