See Trailers for ABC’s New Series: ‘The Wonder Years,’ ‘Queens’ & More (VIDEO)

ABC’s 2021-2022 TV slate has been announced and there are plenty of fresh titles featuring familiar faces.

The Wonder Years reboot and Queens are headed our way in the fall, with Abbott Elementary and Maggie arriving in time for the midseason.

Queens (Tuesdays 10/9c) follows a group of estranged women in their forties who are coming together to recapture their fame and regain their swagger that was present in their days as the ’90s hip-hop group Nasty Bitches. The series from Zahir McGhee features Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Taylor Selé, Pepi Sonuga, and Brandy.

The Wonder Years (Wednesdays 8:30/7:30c) reboot is a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s and takes a look back at a Black middle class family in Montgomery, Alabama. At the center of this series is 12-year-old Dean, the point of view through which the series will be told. Dean will reflect on the ways his family found their “wonder years” in a turbulent time. Don Cheadle will narrate as the adult version of Dean in the series which stars Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil, and Milan Ray.

Abbott Elementary is a workplace comedy following a group of dedicated teachers and their tone-deaf principal at a Philadelphia public school. The series features Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Meanwhile, Maggie is based on the short film by Tim Curcio and tells the story of a woman trying to cope with life as a psychic. Her visions offering a peek into the future will become a little too much for her to handle. The series features Rebecca Rittenhouse, David Del Rio, Nichole Sakura, Angelique Cabral, Leonardo Nam, Ray Ford, Chloe Bridges, Kerri Kenney, and Chris Elliot.

Get a first look at these new series ahead of their releases on ABC with the trailers below.

The Wonder Years

Queens

Abbott Elementary

Maggie