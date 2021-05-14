‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Pushed Back to 2022 for Mostly-Uninterrupted Midseason Run

The Pearson family will begin their farewell tour early next year after This Is Us shifts to the midseason schedule for Season 6.

Dan Fogelman‘s critically-acclaimed drama has become synonymous with emotional bouts of crying and now fans will have plenty of time to stock up on tissues. Currently in its fifth season, This Is Us usually begins its run within the fall schedule, but NBC is shifting it back for a more consistent final season run.

Following a year with more than a few hiatuses and delays due to COVID-19, the planned 2022 return will give viewers a more reliable roll-out of episodes. Despite the push back, the show will maintain its usual timeslot, airing 9/8c Tuesdays.

The show’s final season comes as no surprise to those who have listened to Fogelman closely over the years. This Is Us has had a clear arc for the showrunner since the beginning and Fogelman’s plan became even more pronounced in 2019 when NBC picked up the drama for Seasons 4, 5 and 6.

This Is Us features a large ensemble cast including Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Chris Sullivan among others. Stay tuned for the show’s final season and catch Season 5’s conclusion this May on NBC.

This Is Us, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC