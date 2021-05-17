‘Jeopardy’ Tournament of Champions, CBS and More Finales, ‘American Experience’ Profiles Billy Graham

One of the major events of any Jeopardy! season, the Tournament of Champions, begins its two-week run, with a fan-favorite champ returning as guest host. Two-thirds of CBS’s Monday lineup signs off. American Experience explores the life and times of the 20th-century’s most famous evangelical celebrity, Billy Graham.

No season of TV’s greatest quiz show would be complete without bringing together 15 of the best players for the yearly two-week Tournament of Champions. Presiding over the answers and questions for the first Tournament since Alex Trebek’s death is Buzzy Cohen, the colorful contestant who won the 2017 Tournament and returned in 2019 as one of the All-Star Games team captains. This year’s $250,000 grand prize will be matched for a donation to the Hope of the Valley Trebek Center for the Homeless.

The sitcom’s third season ends on an emotional note, when Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) gets a most unusual birthday gift from his mother: his late father’s ashes. Big-hearted neighbor Dave (Max Greenfield) helps his cranky friend honor his dad by going fishing. But a big surprise awaits Dave and the rest of the Johnson family upon his return.

The history series devotes two hours to a documentary about the remarkable career and international fame of the evangelical religious leader whose influence went far beyond the pulpit as he held court with presidents, royals and the rich and famous. When Billy Graham died in 2018 at 99, it was estimated he had preached in person to 210 million souls.

