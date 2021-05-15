A Pivotal ‘Mare’ Episode, ‘Zoey’ Finale, MTV Movie and TV Awards, ‘Good Witch’ and More Premieres

An investigation takes a thrilling turn on HBO’s Mare of Easttown. A musical farewell caps Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s second season, while The Rookie wraps its third. Leslie Jones hosts the first of two nights of MTV’s pop-culture awards. Premieres include Hallmark’s Good Witch (Season 7) and the premium-cable launches of a comedy (Run the World) and period drama (Death and Nightingales) on Starz, and the Epix true-crime docuseries Fall River.

FX

Mare of Easttown

10/9c

Though she’s alienated most everyone in her own police department, Mare Sheehan (the terrific Kate Winslet) can’t let things rest. As she works a source to get to the bottom of her cases involving missing and murdered girls in the small Pennsylvania town, she grows closer to visiting county detective Colin (Evan Peters), who opens up about his own insecurities. Be prepared for a rare event—a moment of unabashed hilarity at a wake—and then strap in for a climax that left me breathless. Only two more episodes to go in a limited series that earned the ultimate compliment last week: a Saturday Night Live parody.

NBC

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Season Finale 9/8c

Having hit its stride again in its second season, the exuberant musical dramedy goes out on an emotionally satisfying high note, with a few tunes from some major artists’ catalogues. The occasion: a farewell party for New York-bound Max (Skylar Astin), former bestie of Zoey (Jane Levy), who struggles with her feelings as her own relationship status changes and an epiphany brings her enlightenment on how best to seize the moment.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for ESSENCE

MTV Movie and TV Awards

9/8c

Raucous Saturday Night Live veteran Leslie Jones, a nominee for her work in Coming 2 America, hosts the irreverent pop-culture celebration, which this year expands to a second night with Monday’s inaugural Unscripted follow-up. Among the highlights: Sacha Baron “Borat” Cohen is the fourth entertainer to be presented the “Comedic Genius Award,” while Scarlett Johansson accepts the “Generation Award.”

Hallmark

Good Witch

Season Premiere 9/8c

The popular series mixing magic and romance is back for a seventh season, with title character Cassie (Catherine Bell) and mortal husband Sam (James Denton) sneaking away for some alone time on a boating trip that brings a surprising discovery. Might it have something to do with the purple velvet pouches of soil she discovered with Abigail (Sarah Power) and Joy (Katherine Barrell) in last season’s finale?

Also premiering:

Inside Weekend TV: