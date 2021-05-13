‘Married at First Sight: Couples Cam’ Adds Two Season 12 Couples for Upcoming Episodes

Married at First Sight‘s 12th season may be winding down, but two of the surviving couples —Virginia and Erik and Briana and Vincent — are continuing their time within the franchise as they join Couples Cam.

New episodes are slated to kick off on Wednesday, June 2 on Lifetime and will continue to offer MAFS fans a raw and unfiltered look into the lives of couples from the franchise who are still married. The self-filmed show is gearing up for several milestones including pregnancies, births, house hunting, parenting, and more.

Along with new couples Virginia and Erik and Vincent and Briana, the new episodes will see the return of existing cast members. Expect updates on Doug and Jamie (S1), Ashley and Anthony (S5), Shawniece and Jephte (S6), Danielle and Bobby (S8), Stephanie and AJ (S8), Kristine and Keith (S8), Beth and Jamie (S9), Greg and Deonna (S9), Jessica and Austin (S10), Karen and Miles (S11), and Amani and Woody (S11).

This season will give viewers their first look at what’s next for Married at First Sight‘s Season 12 pairs following their initial experience with the experiment. Two reunion episodes remain in the network’s flagship series which could reveal some juicy drama before Couples Cam.

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam is produced by Kinetic Content’s Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Scott Teti, and Geoff Nuanes with Lifetime’s Amy Winter and Nicole Vogel.

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, Returns Wednesday, June 2, 8/7c, Lifetime