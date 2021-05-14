‘Underground Railroad,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ Finale, ‘Halston’ and ‘Woman in the Window’ on Netflix, Gayle King on the Queen, FX’s ‘Pride’

Oscar winner Barry Jenkins adapts Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer-winning The Underground Railroad in a searing 10-part limited series. A prodigal grandson returns in Blue Bloods’ two-hour season finale. Stars shine on Netflix, as Ewan McGregor brings fashion icon Halston to life, and Amy Adams plays The Woman in the Window in a suspense drama. Gayle King reflects on the long reign of Queen Elizabeth.

The Underground Railroad

Series Premiere

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) directs a brutal yet lyrical 10-part adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, the most powerful and devastating depiction of slavery on TV since Roots. South African actress Thuso Mbedu stars as runaway slave Cora, who embarks on a surreal journey aboard an actual underground train (the fantastical hook of Whitehead’s novel) towards an elusive freedom. Joel Edgerton is the relentless slave-catcher determined to return her to the pitiless Georgia plantation of her birth. (See the full review).

Blue Bloods

10/9c

Since the beginning of the season, fans have kept wondering, “Where’s Joe Hill?” The newest family member (Will Hochman), son of the late Joe Reagan, has been MIA since being introduced at the end of last season and the first episodes of Season 11. The reason for his absence, as Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) learns in the two-hour season finale: He’s been working undercover for the ATF to take down a gun-running operation. When the family fears his cover is blown, they come together to try to keep him from meeting the same unhappy fate as his father. Guest stars include Gloria Reuben as Special Agent Rachel Weber and Annabella Sciorra as M.E. Faith Marconi.

Halston

Series Premiere

Ewan McGregor stars as the iconic fashion designer in a limited series set in the glittery New York of the 1970s and ’80s, when he epitomized the celebrity culture alongside superstars of the time including Liza Minnelli (Smash’s Krysta Rodriguez). He’s riding high when a hostile takeover forces him to try to regain control over his brand—which is to say, his name.

The Woman in the Window

Movie Premiere

Based on A.J. Finn’s can’t-put-it-down bestseller, the long-delayed suspense movie stars Amy Adams as an agoraphobic train wreck who (shades of Hitchcock’s Rear Window) believes she’s seen a crime committed in the house across the street from her own brownstone. She’s hardly the most credible witness, and no one’s who they appear to be. Which makes things especially tense for someone who can’t even leave her own house.

The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special

Special 8/7c

All hail Queen Elizabeth II, nearly 70 years on the throne as the longest-serving monarch in British history. Gayle King examines her legacy and history, including the recent loss of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, and the split of grandson Prince Harry with wife Meghan Markle. Guests include Sir Paul McCartney, journalist Tina Brown, childhood friend Lady Anne Glenconner and former President Barack Obama.

Pride

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

In an innovative format, with a different director tackling a separate decade in the long fight for LBGTQ equal rights, this six-part docuseries (airing with three consecutive episodes this and next Friday) takes an idiosyncratic and often deeply personal approach to tell its stories of community and activism. Some segments use dramatic reenactments, animation or first-person testimonials to illuminate bygone and more recent eras of oppression, persecution and revolution. (See the full review.)

