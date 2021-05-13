Roku Originals Launches This Month With Rebranded Quibi Titles (VIDEO)

Roku is preparing to celebrate the upcoming Streaming Day by relaunching Quibi, or at least, many of the shows originally belonging to the now-defunct streaming platform.

The digital media player manufacturer will debut “Roku Originals” on The Roku Channel on May 20 (aka Streaming Day). The initial lineup features 30 titles, all of which were part of the Quibi service last year. This includes scripted series like Reno 911!, Die Hart, and Free Rayshawn, documentaries, such as Blackballed and Big Rad Wolf, and reality programming, including Punk’d and Chrissy’s Court.

Roku acquired the rights to Quibi’s 75-show library in January following the upstart streamer’s closure. Unlike Quibi’s paid subscription model, Roku will make the originals available for free with limited advertising. The new shows will join the Roku Channel’s already wide catalog, which offers 190 live, linear channels and 40,000 movie and TV titles.

“The launch of Roku Originals will bring incredible, premium entertainment that has breadth, depth and diversity to the millions of streamers who regularly visit The Roku Channel and to many new viewers who may not even have a Roku device—and it’s all available for free,” said Sweta Patel, VP of Engagement Growth Marketing, Roku.

She continued: “We’ve created a fantastic user experience to deliver exclusive, original content that’s accessible everywhere The Roku Channel is streamed.”

Coinciding with the launch on May 20, Roku will also debut the LOL! Network in partnership with Kevin Hart’s multi-platform comedy brand, Laugh Out Loud. This will be a linear channel featuring a curated collection of the boldest voices in comedy.

“LOL’s partnership with Roku is the culmination of a lot of hard work by two great teams, and I’m excited that both Die Hart and LOL! Network will be available on The Roku Channel,” said Hart. “Our mission is to keep the world laughing, whether that’s through the action and laughs in Die Hart or the best in comedy on LOL! Network, this partnership allows us to further that mission by bringing laughs to millions of viewers on Roku.”

Roku Originals will be available exclusively on The Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. The remaining titles from the full roster of 75 titles will go live on Roku by the end of 2021.