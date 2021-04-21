Roku Re-Brands Acquired Quibi Content as ‘Roku Originals’ to Stream for Free

Wondering what happened to all of Quibi’s shows when the short-lived streamer shuttered in October? Well, after acquiring Quibi’s content back in January, The Roku Channel is bringing it back to viewers and re-branding the bite-sized programming as “Roku Originals.”

The “Roku Originals” name will also be used to brand future original content from The Roku Channel, which is a home for free ad-supported entertainment on Roku’s platform for viewers in the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

No official launch date for “Roku Originals” has been unveiled at this time, but fans can expect news this May. Viewers can look forward to scripted shows, documentaries, new breakout series, and free access to content featuring some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Over 75 “Roku Originals,” including some of the previously announced, but unreleased Quibi titles, will be available for the first time on The Roku Channel this year. Reaching 63 million viewers in the fourth quarter of 2020, The Roku Channel’s viewership will be sure to get more eyeballs on the previously released shows.

“Every day, millions of viewers turn to The Roku Channel to find quality programming they love,” said Roku’s Vice President of Engagement Growth Marketing, Sweta Patel, in a statement.”We’re thrilled to introduce this award-winning and diverse portfolio of entertainment under the Roku Originals brand – it’s relevant, fun and thought-provoking TV that has something for everyone from the best talent in Hollywood, including Anna Kendrick, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, and Liam Hemsworth. The Roku Channel is the place for incredible, free programming and we are excited to bring this premium content to the biggest screen in the home.”

Stay tuned for The Roku Channel’s release of “Roku Originals,” and keep an ear out for possible new originals on the horizon.