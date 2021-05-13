Amazon Drops ‘The Banker’s Wife’ TV Series Due To COVID-19 Production Issues

Amazon Studios has decided to stop plans for its new series The Banker’s Wife amid COVID-19 production problems.

It was to be helmed by Homeland producers Lesli Linka Glatter and Meredith Stiehm.

Deadline first reported the news, stating that the decision stems from pandemic-related production delays and budget challenges. Based on Cristina Algerwhich’s bestselling novel, The Banker’s Wife was initially put on pause in March 2020 as it was nearing the final stages of pre-production. It becomes the latest in a string of shows canceled due to COVID-19 production issues.

A difficulty in filming the series comes from its globe-spanning story. The show, which is set in the world of international finance, intended to shoot in locations throughout Europe. However, with many European countries still dealing with new waves of infections and lockdown restrictions, Amazon made the decision to scrap the series entirely.

The Banker’s Wife, produced by Sherry Marsh (Pose, Vikings), was given an eight-episode order in 2019. The story revolves around two women searching for answers after a mysterious plane crash that suddenly finds them in the middle of a worldwide money laundering conspiracy.

Marsh is passionate about the project and has been trying to get the series off the ground since 2018, when she teamed with Federation Entertainment to acquire the rights to The Banker’s Wife. Deadline reports that Marsh and Federation will continue to shop the show to other networks.