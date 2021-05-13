‘Mom’ Series Finale: What Did You Think of Bonnie’s Ending? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 8, Episode 18 of Mom, “My Kinda People and the Big To-Do.”]

Mom is taking its final bow as the stories of Bonnie (Allison Janney), Jill (Jaime Pressly), Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy), Wendy (Beth Hall), and Tammy (Kristen Johnston) come to a close in the series finale, “My Kinda People and the Big To-Do.”

Things kick off in an A.A. meeting, where the ladies open up about the little challenges they’re facing at the moment. But one attendee, newbie Shannon (guest star Melanie Lynskey), is reluctant to participate. This leads Bonnie to take some initiative in getting to know the new member of the group as she follows Shannon into the rain, even chasing her down the street.

Bonnie asks if she will join her and pals for a cup of coffee and she comes along begrudgingly. Shannon feels that they have nothing in common, but Bonnie and the rest of the crew dig deeper into the alcoholics’ toolbox to prove to her she’s not alone in her struggles.

Before heading home, Bonnie tells Shannon to call her anytime she feels like drinking. At home, Bonnie’s mostly positive night ends on a sour-ish note when hubby Adam (William Fitchner) reveals that he’s received a concerning medical result after a recent scan of his lungs.

While she worries, Bonnie attempts to seek advice from Marjorie, ringing the cat lady in the late hours of the evening. But several other incoming calls from Jill and Shannon lead to a hectic game of phone tag.

Jill reveals that she and Andy (Will Sasso) have decided to wed the next day and would like for Bonnie and Adam to attend, which gives Bonnie pause as she already has Adam’s appointment at the doctor the next day. Plus, Shannon is in need of help as she is physically fighting with her drug-addicted mother Jolene (Rondi Reed).

Once Bonnie hangs up for the evening, it’s time to share some quiet moments with Adam before falling asleep. The next morning, we learn that Adam is having a biopsy in a few days, which allows him and Bonnie to attend Andy and Jill’s wedding.

At the courthouse, they run into Jolene and Shannon who have landed themselves in some legal trouble. Pulling Jill aside, Bonnie convinces her to ask Andy if he can get the women out of custody. When he manages to spring them loose, Jolene and Shannon make for a pair of combative wedding guests, but ultimately everything goes as planned.

A few days later, the women attend a meeting together and Bonnie receives some support about Adam’s condition which remains vague by the episode’s closing moments. But what isn’t so unclear is Bonnie’s full-circle moment.

Bonnie gets up to speak about her journey, revealing that she never understood what a “grateful alcoholic” was until now because she truly is happy and loves herself. As she basks in this self-acceptance, she can’t help but shed a tear or two, especially as she observes the new mother-daughter pair in the group, a parallel that echoes her and daughter Christy’s (Anna Faris) own experience.

Fans definitely had a lot of feelings about the show’s final moments, taking to social media to share their reactions. Scroll down to see how viewers are responding to the final episode and let us know what you thought of the Mom finale in the poll and comments below.

How was that the ending?why did you have to do adam like that?!😭 At least jill got her happy ending. Thanks for the amazing seasons @MomCBS #MomFinale pic.twitter.com/NaC1AhMMBA — la vampira muñequita (@missghostinyou) May 14, 2021

As a Certified Addictions Counselor, you all struck the perfect tone regarding addiction & recovery. Thanks to EVERYONE who brought this great show to us over the last eight years! Going to miss #Mom big time!! #MomFinale — Fergie (@fergie672) May 14, 2021

I’m not even crying when #Mom is over. Just a little tear. I need a virtual hug #MomAHolics! #MomFinale — Myles-Spike Webby (@mylesspike86) May 14, 2021

I feel robbed!!! Only 30 minutes and that ending???!!! #mom #MomFinale — Caron Adams (@caronadams) May 14, 2021

Mom, Streaming now, Paramount+