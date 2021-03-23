‘The Ellen Show’ Loses Viewership Following Toxic Workplace Allegations

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has continued to make headlines over the last year, but not so much for the message of “being kind to one another” that host Ellen DeGeneres promotes each episode.

It’s been a rough ride for the talk show following allegations of a toxic work environment, which DeGeneres addressed in the current season’s opening episode back in September, and it’s one now being reflected in the show’s ratings.

Nielsen ratings show that roughly 1 million viewers have been lost year to year, according to a report in The New York Times. According to the outlet, the show has averaged 1.5 million daily viewers over the past six months in comparison to 2.6 million in the same period the year before.

At the time of the show’s return, Season 18’s premiere garnered one of the show’s largest audiences in years, but the ratings haven’t stuck. At the top of the show, Degeneres addressed the elephant in the room, saying, “As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened.”

She also noted that “we have made the necessary changes and today, we are starting a new chapter.”

Only time will tell if that new chapter includes, at some point, more people watching.

